Every year since 2003 the Cascade Community Credit Union has hosted the Rudolph Run. Bikers, ambulances, tow truck drivers, local supporting business and personal vehicles will all join in the fun of the Rudolph Run Toy Drive, starting at 10 a.m. Saturday.
“Last year we donated the collected toys to the Department of Human Services,” said Shelby Beattie, marketing director for Cascade Community Credit Union. “We ended up filling an entire board room end to end with toys.”
Through COVID-19, participating numbers were lower than in previous years, however, 50-60 individuals still made the run and collected toys for the underprivileged youth of Douglas County. Turnout largely depends on weather conditions.
“Seeing our drop-off barrels not only fill up each year, but gradually spill over and consume our lobbies with toys, reminds me how generous our community is,” Beattie said. “I was born and raised in Douglas County so seeing our people come together to make this gesture every year makes me incredibly proud of my hometown.”
Santa Claus will be leading the run with a police escort and lead the group of toy collectors around to 27 stops around Roseburg and Douglas County.
“This is all about the community,” said Robert Quamme local member of Bikers for Christ and Santa Claus for the last six years of the Rudolph Run. “The Bikers for Christ participated in this event for two or three years before I was asked to be Santa. I thought it was going to be a one-time thing.”
Bikers for Christ will have 10 participating members of the Rudolph Run this year.
“Everyone will be there at the start of the run,” Quamme said, “but with health issues we will probably have a few drop off at lunch.”
At the community comes together to donated toys, individuals eager to share the holiday spirit can find donations locations at, any of the 27 participating businesses.
“Helping bring Christmas to children who would normally do without is exactly what a ‘community credit union’ is supposed to be about,” Beattie said. “Serving this community goes beyond checkbooks and car loans — it’s about helping people live better lives. We look for every opportunity to give back to our community and with the Rudolph Run we are helping facilitate one of the most generous toy drives we know of.”
Sam Temple is a reporter for The News-Review. He can be reached at stemple@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4217.
