Quiet, sweet and caring.
Those are the words people use over and over when describing Kendra Hanks, the 18-year-old woman whose body was recovered from Cow Creek on July 13, six days after she went missing.
“Kendra was a sweetheart,” said Adam Cooper, her stepfather who helped raise her from a young age. “She loved her pets, especially rabbits. She was the sweetest thing, she wouldn’t hurt a fly, she wouldn’t get mixed up with the wrong crowd.”
Cooper talked about a stuffed animal — a rabbit — he gave Hanks when she was little, that she was still holding on to.
Cooper was in front of the Douglas County Courthouse on Thursday, along with friends and community members, while the man charged with kidnapping and murdering Hanks was arraigned inside. Troy Phelps was arrested and is being held without bail in the Douglas County Jail on charges of first- and second-degree murder as well as second-degree kidnapping in relation to Hanks’ disappearance and death.
“We want them to know that we’re here, and that we will not let justice slip away,” Cooper said. “It’s been hard, but there are a lot of people here in support.”
The people gathered in front of the courthouse, a group of about 20, embraced Kendra’s quiet, sweet and caring nature.
“I’m here for support,” said Tiffany Wilson, a friend of Cooper’s. “I want to protect my friend. No more bad.”
Cindy Lou, who asked The News-Review not publish her last name, organized the event after getting to know Cooper in the last few weeks through social media.
“I’m a mother and grandmother,” she said. “I read about (Kendra’s disappearance and alleged murder) and it destroyed a part of me. She’s the same age as my granddaughter, almost to the day.”
Cindy Lou felt compelled to do something and decided on a gathering — “a peaceful, loving support of Kendra and her family.”
Not everyone in Hanks’ family was ready to come out, talk to people and be at the gathering, according to Cooper.
Hanks’ sister Cienna Cooper wrote a tribute to her older sister on Facebook, expressing how much she missed her sister and how much she loved her.
“I am going to bring the most beautiful flowers I can find under your honor, I know you would have wanted to see a beautiful bouquet of flowers so I will let your wish come true,” Cienna wrote. “I will keep a good eye on Sasha Kitty and Rabbit Bunny for you and possibly get them restored into their proper shapes and put them in a special place just for you. Anyhow, I hope you rest peacefully in heaven with no more disruptions while you do so.”
Hanks was two credits short of graduating high school, according to Adam Cooper. She planned to get her GED diploma in the fall, he added.
The Winston-Dillard School District, where she was a student, released a statement about Hanks death on July 25. “The Winston-Dillard School District is deeply saddened by the tragic loss of our student,” the statement said. “There are no words that can express to the family how sorry we are, but we send our most sincere condolences.”
While the overall atmosphere at the gathering was peaceful, people at the gathering did express that they were mad. They were upset because Phelps had been on trial for murder in 2017 and was acquitted in 2020 — although he did serve time for reckless burning and firearms charges. Cooper also felt that Judge Ann Marie Simmons should excuse herself from presiding over this trial, as she presided over Phelps’ last murder trial.
“Big picture: change needs to happen, the system is broken,” Cooper said. “But right now I just want to focus on justice for my daughter.”
The people in front of the courthouse said justice would be a lifelong sentence, possibly death row, being held accountable and no chance of parole ever.
A group using #justiceforkendrahanks on social media sells t-shirts and decals to help raise money for the family, which has largely gone to pay for funeral expenses. A gofundme account has also been set up to help raise money for the family.
Steve Schenewerk, the chaplain for Winston Police Department and pastor at Winston Community Baptist Church, opened the doors of his church for grief counseling after Hanks’ identity was confirmed.
Schenewerk said Hanks had attended their youth clubs several years ago. Cindy Schenewerk, Steve’s wife and office manager at Winston Middle School, remembered Hanks volunteered when her younger sister, Cienna, joined the program the following year.
Cindy Schenewerk echoed the same sentiment as others — Hanks was quiet, sweet and caring.
