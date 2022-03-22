Justin Troxel, a 2003 Roseburg High School graduate, stands in front of one of his metal-crafted signs he made to help support victims of the Umpqua Community College shooting in October 2015. Today, Troxel is at PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center at RiverBend in Springfield facing a long road to recovery from a stroke, and the Roseburg community is working hard to support his family.
The Del Rey Cafe sold these #TroxelStrong T-shirts as part of a fundraiser for Justin Troxel, a Roseburg man who is currently recovering from a stroke at PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center at RiverBend in Springfield. A number of fundraisers for the Troxel family are planned over the coming months.
It was Oct. 2, 2015, and Justin Troxel had $50 to his name.
One day before, a gunman walked onto the campus of Umpqua Community College and opened fire in the former Snyder Hall, killing nine and wounding several others.
Troxel, a 2003 Roseburg High School graduate with a gift of metal working, struck an idea to help raise money for the victims of the shooting.
Troxel took that $50 and developed a template for what would become known as a #UCCStrong sign, a metal die-cut placard in the shape of the state of Oregon with a heart cut out where Roseburg would be on the map.
That original $50 — powered by a high demand for the signs — would eventually grow into a donation of approximately $140,000 to the UCC Strong fund.
Today, the community is trying to give back.
On March 10, Troxel was in the shop of his business, ManCrafts, when he reportedly suffered a stroke.
The 37-year-old was quickly transported to CHI Mercy Medical Center before being air-lifted to PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center at RiverBend in Springfield.
His younger brother, Jason Troxel, 34, broke the news via social media. Shortly after, the offers to help began pouring in.
"Over that weekend, I probably had 400 Facebook messages sent to me," Jason Troxel said. "A lot of people reached out and wanted to do something and be involved.
"He's done a ton of stuff with community involvement, probably more than most people know," he said.
In less than 48 hours after Jason Troxel posted about his brother's stroke, many offered to jump in to help raise money to assist in Justin's recovery.
The Del Rey Cafe in Winchester held a fundraiser for Troxel Sunday, donating 50% of its proceeds to a recovery fund for Justin, as well as selling "#TroxelStrong" T-shirts to raise additional funds.
Jason Troxel provided an update on Justin's condition Tuesday morning. According to a post on the Facebook community page Justin Troxel Community Support, Jason wrote that his brother has been transferred out of the intensive care unit at Riverbend into a neurological care unit.
"He still has no use of his right side, but we are hoping to get him transferred to a rehabilitation facility sometime this week," Jason Troxel wrote. "The doctors stated that a good goal would be for him to have some use of his right leg in 12 months."
A number of fundraisers have been set up to support Justin and the Troxel family. For more information on how to help, contact Andi Thomas at 541-430-3055 or via Facebook Messenger.
