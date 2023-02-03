HIV Alliance Prevention Navigator Jessica Hooker helps visitors during a monthly gathering of community resources at the Oregon Department of Human Services Roseburg Self Sufficiency office on Thursday.
Feeding Umpqua Partnership Coordinator Lupe Saucedo provides donated baked goods to visitors during a monthly gathering of community resources at the Oregon Department of Human Services Roseburg Self Sufficiency office on Thursday.
Jessi Craig, right, and Melinda Broadsword organize clothing items available to visitors during a monthly gathering of community resources at the Oregon Department of Human Services Roseburg Self Sufficiency office on Thursday.
MICHAEL SULLIVAN/The News-Review
MICHAEL SULLIVAN/The News-Review
Community organizations, nonprofits and state agencies came together to offer people clothing, food, support, phones, health care assistance and a plethora of other things in the parking lot of the Department of Human Services Building of West Harvard Avenue in Roseburg.
The Navigation Center, Safe Haven Maternity Home, Feeding Umpqua, Adapt and the Oregon DHS are just a few of the organizations that assisted during the third "First Thursday" event.
During the summer months, Feeding Umpqua received an overabundance of produce from local master gardeners. In an effort to get nourishment to the people in need, Sarah McGregor contacted the Oregon DHS in Roseburg to offer the people some of the bounties at the building on 738 W. Harvard Ave, Roseburg.
“We started bringing food down twice a month over the summer,” said McGregor. “We might have been part of the impetus for this event.”
As part of the DHS Self Sufficiency Program, First Thursday has wrap-around services from community partners being offered in the lobby and around the entirety of the self sufficiency office. The event runs from 10 a.m. until noon on the first Thursday of the month.
This event began in November 2022 with a soft opening and the first actual event took place in December 2022, according to DHS officials.
All services are first come, first served and supplies are limited to stock on hand.
“We have tents and tarps and sleeping bags,” said Homeless Services Coordinator for United Community Action Network, Jami Daves. “We also have what we are calling ‘go bags’ which are hygiene bags that also have things like hand and feet warmers.”
The growth and expansion of First Thursday is something DHS is very proud of.
The hope is to include utilizing the entire parking area east of the building and bring in family-friendly booths like face painting and games to create more interest and local involvement — ultimately providing more service and support to the community.
“We are contracted with DHS so we provide service through them,” said Evie Kumar, director of Safe Haven Maternity Home. “We provide formula and have applications here for our many services which include a home for pregnant individuals that do not have support.”
People stood shoulder to shoulder going through clothing and collecting groceries and support contacts.
“This is my first time coming to the First Thursday event,” said Mandy Hatfield, nutrition educator with the Oregon State University Extension Service.
Hatfield organized with Feeding Umpqua on making a flyer with mushroom storage facts and recipes for various mushroom dishes as Feeding Umpqua had an overflow of fresh mushrooms they were providing to the people. In addition, Hatfield had prepared a hot mushroom dish and was handing it out to anyone that was interested.
“I just try to make my way, I didn’t even know I was coming here until I got here," said Travis "Rainbow Man" Couch. “I just am trying to stay on my feet.”
As Couch walked away from the DHS building with a bag of food and a new coat he pointed at the Feeding Umpqua truck, “They gave me the bread and stuff, that is good for me.”
Sam Temple is a reporter for The News-Review. He can be reached at stemple@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4217.
Wondering if that was shared with the folks at Hastings Village or if that is just for Roseburg?
