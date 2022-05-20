YONCALLA — It’s official. The Yoncalla Rodeo and Event Center is coming soon.
In a meeting Tuesday night, community members came together in full support of the new Yoncalla Rodeo and Event Center.
“Everyone was really happy to be there and ready to help, said Randy Thompson, President of the Yoncalla Rodeo and Equestrian Association. "There were no minuses, only pluses.”
The center is planned for a currently vacant lot located at the corner of Eagle Valley and Wilson Road. Over the next few weeks, a group will be performing a walk-through of the site to determine the best place for the arena and entryway.
Along with becoming the permanent home of the Yoncalla Rodeo, space will also be provided for youth rodeo, 4-H events and FFA shows. Thompson visualizes a community center for the entire family with kids’ events, games and an interactive petting zoo.
There is a plan to have a youth rodeo this fall; providing that everything comes together in a timely fashion.
“We did get a grant to get this started, but any donations or volunteers would be welcomed,” said Thompson. “We want to get this thing going.
“We are meeting with the Parks and Rec. people to plan a ‘Pig Scatter’ on the 4th of July, then we can auction off the pigs after. We have approval, just have to figure out where to put the pen.”
If anyone is interested in assisting with this project monetarily or by physically volunteering, Thompson asks that you reach out to him directly.
“We can use all the help out there to get this thing up and running,” he said.
