DRAIN — A complaint against North Douglas High School Principal Scott Yakovich was dismissed at a school board meeting Monday in Drain.
Eric Duncan, a parent, filed a complaint and requested disciplinary action against the school administrator for alleged physical and verbal assault. The North Douglas School Board heard from Duncan, Yakovich and Superintendent Jody Cyr about the case before making its decision.
Duncan had been beating a drum at a sports game, which violates rules set by forth the Oregon School Activities Association.
"No one told me not to use the drum," Duncan said. "I had been playing it for five games this season."
Yakovich had a different recollection. "We had already talked about this during volleyball season. I explained then about the rules," he said.
At a Jan. 12 event Yakovich asked Duncan to stop drumming, which ended with Duncan being escorted off the premises by Douglas County Sheriff's Office deputies.
"The police came and I was suspended from games for a week," Duncan said. "My son is a senior and I will never get that back."
Cyr said it was the second time in a few years that Duncan had been suspended from attending school activities.
"I was well within my rights to trespass Duncan for a year, but we all know how important these games and memories are," Cyr said.
Duncan's suspension ended Jan. 23 and has been to at least three games since — without his drum.
Sam Temple is a reporter for The News-Review. He can be reached at stemple@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4217.
