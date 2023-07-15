An independent investigation found complaints filed against Roseburg Public Schools Director of Human Resources Robert Freeman were unsubstantiated, and were dismissed as a result.
Multiple complaints were filed after Fullerton IV fifth grade teacher Angelee Kenyon was escorted from the elementary school building and placed on leave, following a meeting with Freeman.
The school district hired third party private investigator Keith Ussery to conduct an inquiry into these complaints. The investigation took nearly a month to complete.
Roseburg School District spokesperson Chelsea Duncan said the alleged violation of excessive physical force, as well as “all other complaints against Robert Freeman were determined to be unfounded.”
Freeman declined to answer direct question regarding the allegations from The News-Review, but he did address them Tuesday during a Glide School District special board meeting.
Freeman applied for the position of superintendent for the Glide School District, and during a public interview said, “I am a life-long learner and I do believe that self-reflection is important and when you do make decisions, you should reflect on that. ... After 36 years I still have learning to do, too, and I hope in the future that I can recognize a situation like that and intervene in a different way.”
Booster Club President Allena Nelson is one of the people who filed a complaint against Freeman. She was informed of the results of the investigation via letter on June 9.
“I felt like (the investigation) was going great until the letter came. I honestly felt like I got played after I got the letter. The investigator himself was very nice, he asked really amazing questions, you felt heard,” Nelson said. “After I left there I felt like this was going to go awesome. That this (investigator) was seeing the type of guy (Freeman) is.”
The News-Review printed an article about these complaints when they were filed, as well as public comments that were made about Kenyon at a school board meeting. Roseburg Public Schools was unable to comment while the investigation was ongoing and Freeman could not be reached at the time.
“Roseburg Public Schools strongly believes in open communication and transparency and is committed to remaining accountable to our community. At the same time, our district is also bound by legal and ethical obligations to protect the privacy and rights of our employees,” Cordon said in a statement. Later adding, “As a responsible employer, we must ensure that we are protecting the rights and interests of all individuals involved. Doing so ensures our employees’ rights are respected and that our resources are best directed toward the instruction and support of our students.”
Kenyon did not return to Fullerton IV to finish the 2022-2023 school year, but will be returning as a fifth grade teacher in the fall.
“I am going to be able to return to my Fullerton family and I have been incredibly honored by the love and support from the community through all of this,” Kenyon said.
(4) comments
Not surprising that a member of the Freeman family is being let off. Glide is a horrible school district so he'll fit right in...
Wow. Freeman gets off scot free so that he can land a better position in another district. What a glowing recommendation this whole process was. Glide is being handed a real stinker on a silver platter.
I’d be curious to see the actual analysis of the investigation, where someone took the facts and statements and converted them into a verdict.
I imagine that’s private and won’t be revealed. But if Freeman put hands on a teacher and intimidated others, I fail to see how the charges are unfounded.
If you hire someone to investigate, they aren't an unbiased 3rd party. They side with whoever is paying them.
Glide school district should think long and hard about who they hire. Just saying 😌.
Aside from all of the complaints and suspicion around Mr. Freeman, he should return to retirement. If he wants to engage in public service, maybe he should consider public office or a volunteer position and get out of the way for the next generation.
