An independent investigation found complaints filed against Roseburg Public Schools Director of Human Resources Robert Freeman were unsubstantiated, and were dismissed as a result.

Drew Winkelmaier is a reporter for The News-Review. He can be reached at dwinkelmaier@nrtoday.com.

(4) comments

Willie Stroker
Willie Stroker

Not surprising that a member of the Freeman family is being let off. Glide is a horrible school district so he'll fit right in...

Add Reply
lwo
lwo

Wow. Freeman gets off scot free so that he can land a better position in another district. What a glowing recommendation this whole process was. Glide is being handed a real stinker on a silver platter.

I’d be curious to see the actual analysis of the investigation, where someone took the facts and statements and converted them into a verdict.

I imagine that’s private and won’t be revealed. But if Freeman put hands on a teacher and intimidated others, I fail to see how the charges are unfounded.

Add Reply
Huge bbfan
Huge bbfan

If you hire someone to investigate, they aren't an unbiased 3rd party. They side with whoever is paying them.

Glide school district should think long and hard about who they hire. Just saying 😌.

Add Reply
alycem
alycem

Aside from all of the complaints and suspicion around Mr. Freeman, he should return to retirement. If he wants to engage in public service, maybe he should consider public office or a volunteer position and get out of the way for the next generation.

Add Reply

