On a cold Wednesday morning on Wild Iris Lane, a rural hilltop street off of Sunshine Road, east of Roseburg, a group of workers gathered with chainsaws, tree trimmers and hard hats.
The team is part of the Oregon Conservation Corps of Umpqua Valley, an organization founded earlier this year to reduce hazardous fuels on local properties, in an effort to combat wildfires in the area.
They spend the morning chopping off low hanging branches, cutting small trees, and cleaning the forest floor — parts of a forest that have a high potential to spread wildfires if one was to burn through the area. Their focus is on spacing out the dangerous fuels, making sure that a wildfire would have a difficult time spreading through the property.
As they work, deer wander through the area. Brenner Williams, an assistant leader for the Conservation Corps, said they’re not too bothered by the work going on.
“One thing about this that’s really fun, the deer have loved eating what we’re cutting,” Williams said. “As you see, they don’t really care about what we’re doing.”
The workers at the Conservation Corps, most of whom have backgrounds in forestry, work to keep the landscape as natural, but as safe, as possible.
“Basically this work is mimicking what low intensity fire would have done over the past, you know, 150 years, since it’s been repressed by European colonization,” said Ben Erickson, the lead sawyer instructor for the Conservation Corps.
“Without the frequent light intensity fires, you would have a bunch of small Douglas Firs start to grow up, and they take resources from the oak,” added Chad Roose, a crew lead at the Conservation Corps. Oak is a more fire-resistant tree species than Douglas Firs, and an increase in Douglas Firs can make a property more fire susceptible. “Without the fire to clear them out, the Douglas Firs eventually will overtake the Oak trees.”
The program was funded by Senate Bill 762, a funding bill passed in Oregon’s legislature in 2021 that provided more than $220 million to improve wildlife preparedness across the state. The Oregon Conservation Corps of Umpqua Valley received just under $1 million in funding.
Senate Bill 762 says the program focuses on engaging youth on workforce training and reducing the risks wildfires propose to communities and critical infrastructure. The Oregon Conservation Corps of the Umpqua Valley works with Phoenix Charter School’s Youth Corps, recruiting young people from Douglas County to gain valuable experience while working in their community.
“To have young people showing up to the job, they get a lot of meaning and reward, not just from the physical output, but knowing that you can really help people,” said Tiana Oaks, who heads the Conservation Corps of the Umpqua Valley.
The youngest worker taking part Wednesday was 17-year-old Mikayla Jansen.
Oaks said that beyond valuable experience young workers also gain certifications that can prepare people for working in the forestry industry.
Nancy Pahl, a homeowner on Wild Iris Lane, had been nervous about the state of her land for years, which was overgrown with thick brush and dangerously dense fuels. As a wheelchair user, she was unable to perform the difficult work herself, but after the Conservation Corps serviced her property, she was extremely grateful for the peace of mind that came with the reduced fire danger on her land.
“I was amazed at what they did, they were hard workers,” Pahl said. “They never sat down, they did such a good job.”
“I mean, I live alone, except for my caretakers,” Pahl added. “And there was no way that I was going to be able to thin all this stuff out. If my husband was still alive, he could probably thin it out somewhat, but not like the job they’ve done. No way.”
Brenner Williams said their crews will typically work from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily, to use as much of the day’s sunlight as possible.
“This is really a reinvestment into the community,” Williams said.
Oaks said that the Douglas Forest Protective Association decides where the work is most needed, with different seasons — fall, winter, and spring — all requiring different crews.
“We’re kind of filling in the gaps where DFPA might not have the resources to come do the work,” Oaks said. “This is a DFPA fire-wise community, but they haven’t be able to do fuels reduction up here. There’s a lot to do throughout the day.”
The Conservation Corps is hosting a recruitment event from 3-6 p.m. Dec. 14 and 15 at Old Soul Pizza in Roseburg, hoping to recruit 16 to 26-year-olds from the community to work for the organization when the winter season starts Jan. 3.
“The crew was exceptional,” Pahl said. “I’ve never had such a devoted group of kids, being I’m so old, they’re certainly kids to me. If a future party is not convinced to having them around, I’ll convince them.”
