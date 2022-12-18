Constituents and fellow lawmakers thanked Dallas Heard for his years of service after the Oregon Senator announced his resignation Thursday.
Heard leaves the state legislature on Jan. 1, 2023, to focus on his family, according to a release.
“I hope that someday in the years to come after my children have matured and are ready to face the challenges of life, I will be able to once again secure your support to be your advocate in the upper levels of elected office,” Heard said. “Until that day comes, I will be praying for many blessings and success for our community.”
He became known as a vigilant anti-masker who was once thrown out of the capitol building in Salem for refusal to wear a mask, and as man not afraid to speak his mind.
“I support his decision and wish him well in the future,” said Virgle Osborne, Oregon’s House District 2 Representative-elect. “I am thankful for the years of service to our community he has accomplished already and I’m sure we will see him in public service in the future.”
Senate Republican Leader Tim Knopp, R-Bend, thanked Heard for his service to Senate District 1.
With around two years left on his term that was intended to end on Jan. 13, 2025.
“I trust our precinct committee persons, and our elected officials will do a good job selecting a replacement for appointment and I will be supporting them in their job to do so,” Osborne said.
On Friday, Heard announced his support of David Brock Smith, R-Port Orford, as his successor.
Even with this endorsement, there is a statutory process for appointing someone to serve for the remaining two years of the vacated term.
Douglas County Clerk Daniel Loomis told News Radio 93-9 FM and 1240 KQEN that Republican precinct committee persons from the counties in Senate District 1 will nominate no fewer than three but no more than five people to fill the term. Loomis said who is appointed will be determined by the county commissioners in the district.
At the next general election, in 2024, voters will elect a new state senator to a full term.
“It has been a privilege and honor to serve the people of House District 1 in the Oregon Legislature with Senator Heard,” Brock Smith said in a press release. “Our collaboration has stopped and/or modified bills that would have negatively impacted our district and has moved others forward that benefit the people of District 1 and Oregon as a whole.”
Douglas County Commissioner Tim Freeman said, “Very few people know the difficulty sacrifice, responsibility and honor of being a state legislator. It is difficult work; I thank and applauded those willing to do that work. I wish Senator Heard well in his future endeavors.”
Freeman served as the Oregon House of Representative for District 2 from 2008 to 2015.
Heard took over as the Representative for HD 2 in 2015, when he was 29. He was the youngest Representative at the time. When Heard became Senator in 2018, following the resignation of Jeff Kruse, he was the youngest senator at 33. Heard won the general election in 2020.
“It has been an honor to have been chosen to be the voice for the people I have grown up knowing and loving,” Heard said in a statement.
In February 2021, Heard was elected as chairperson for the Oregon Republican Party. He resigned from the position in March 2022, with the announcement that “communist psychological warfare tactics” were being used within his own party.
Heard’s family has been in Douglas County since the late 1800s. He has been a proponent of small business, timber and individual rights throughout his time in office. He became an advocate for the proposed medical education college in Roseburg.
In March 2021, Heard pledged to vote “no” on all bills until the Capitol reopened to the public amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Heard broke his pledge in May 2021 when he voted “yes” to students returning to full-time, in-person classroom instruction the following school year.
In September 2021 he was asked to leave the Douglas High School campus in Winston where he was set to hold a speech on fundamental individual rights.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.