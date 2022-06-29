A public road that is county controlled has long been an issue for residents and businesses in the Green District.
Called Roscoe Street, the 590-foot stretch that is laden with potholes and standing water has been a source of contention since a hearing in 2017.
“If it’s not a county road, how can they put up this roadblock,” said John J. Patrick, a local community activist and retired forester with the Bureau of Land Management. “If it’s a public road, why didn’t they come ask anyone before they put up signs saying you can’t go through?”
“Roscoe Street was dedicated to the public in 1912 and is classified as a local access road,” said Tamara Howell, Douglas County’s public information officer.
If the road was opened as a viable thoroughfare, Roscoe Street would provide access to a well-traveled industrial area that sits to the south of Happy Valley Road and to the west of old Highway 99.
But instead, area businesses and residents are subjected to the drive down Austin Road to Carnes Road, where they experience the long wait of an intersection lacking traffic control devices or clear lines of sight.
Many of the vehicles that need access to the industrial area are 18-wheelers and large box trucks. It would be easier, quicker and potentially safer if Roscoe Street was open and accessible.
“So, they spent $4 million updating Carnes Road adding sidewalks for children to walk to school,” Patrick said, “and they won’t spend any money on this (Roscoe Street development) that would facilitate all these businesses going that way.”
With the current situation, 18-wheelers from the various businesses on Austin Road must drive to Carnes Road and make either a left or right turn, which then takes heavy truck traffic past Green Elementary School and the Douglas County Fire District No. 2 station. It adds congestion to the recently updated Carnes Road.
Patrick continues to meet with business owners and local residents in an effort to understand why no movement has taken place or why this public road is not being developed.
“I started this in 2017. I went to local businesses and I said ‘Would you mind if I represent you and talk to the county or whatever?’” Patrick said.
Patrick has a history in Roseburg working with local municipalities to complete various projects, starting with cleaning and restoring the Oddfellows Cemetery.
“A local access road is defined by statute as a public road that is not a county road, state highway or federal road,” said Howell. “Local access roads are maintained by the adjoining landowners.”
Patrick feels the county should be developing this road for full public access due to the level of business traffic and congestion that would be relieved on Carnes Road if this project was funded and completed.
“These big businesses around here need this road and they should fix it,” Jose Cisneros, a 40-year resident of the home on the corner of Austin Road and Roscoe Street, said. “It has always been terrible and I have been here since 1979.”
“I’m a private citizen but I would contribute $500 to improve this road,” Patrick said. “That really isn’t anything, but I would put my money where my mouth is on this.”
Forward movement halted in 2017 due to landowners deciding against funding the entire $1.2 million Roscoe Street development that would bring this route up to county standards.
As for any future development, Howell says “there have not been any recent inquiries about (Roscoe Street).”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.