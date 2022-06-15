The word from travel experts at AAA say continue to expect pain at the pump.
The cost of oil remains above $120 per barrel, nearly double last August’s price, as increased demand for oil outpaces the tight global supply.
Despite record-high gas prices, demand for gasoline in the U.S. remains strong as the summer driving season ramps up. As a result, pump prices are up in all 50 states, and nearly half of all states, including Oregon, have averages at or above $5 a gallon.
For the week, the national average for regular jumps 10 cents to $5.02 a gallon. The Oregon average climbs eight cents to $5.54. These are both at record highs; in fact, new record highs continue to be set almost daily.
“The skyrocketing pump prices have not caused demand for gas to drop," Marie Dodds, public affairs director for AAA Oregon/Idaho, said in a news release. "If prices remain above $5, we may start to see demand destruction if people change their daily driving habits, but it hasn’t happened yet. People seem eager to drive and take summer vacations after staying close to home for two years during the pandemic.”
Dodds said the dynamic between decreased supply and increased demand is contributing to rising prices at the pump. Coupled with increasing crude oil prices, this means that the price of gas will likely remain elevated for the near future.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.