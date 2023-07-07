Ice cream tastes even better when it’s free — add an accompanying black rabbit from Wildlife Safari and a constant flow of candy-colored cars in the parking lot — now that’s a trifecta of fun.
Neon pink strawberry shortcake bars and piles of T-shirts printed in fluorescent car-lovers art stocked the tents at Cascade Community Credit Union off West Harvard Avenue for its annual Ice Cream Social on Thursday in Roseburg.
Ever since Lonnie Castrignano moved to the area from Portland, nearly 20 years ago, he has loved attending Graffiti Weekend. Recounting stories with older attendees gives him the most joy.
“When somebody comes along and says, ‘Oh my god, this is just like the one I had when I was young, I bought it brand new,’ and they start telling me their story, sometimes it’s a story about how they met their wife and that was the car they were driving when they got together, that’s the best part,” Castrignano said.
In September 2022, Castrignano bought, gutted, sandblasted and painted his ’66 Mustang GT, turning it into a “hot rod” by May. He named his newly olive-coated ‘stang ‘Butch.’
“It had to have a girl’s name, but I wanted it to be a tough girl name,” he said.
For decades Graffiti Weekend events have timelessly drawn crowds.
As a little kid, Jess Miller remembers it being a “free for all” of cars cruising at night, up and down Harvard.
“You know, there’s always new cars, different cars and stuff. This is the first year I’ve had a classic,” he said, showing off his matte black ’73 Chevrolet Chevelle he bought nine months ago.
He has worked on cars since he was 13, owing thanks to his stepbrother for showing him how to handle the mechanics. Miller drove a 1977 Camaro Z28 in high school; it’s still his favorite car he’s ever owned.
“I had $2,500 burning a hole through my pocket, and for that, I could buy a car,” said Miller. “After that, it was a lot of work.”
Denise Seibel, a member of the Umpqua Flatheads, brought her cherry red ’66 Mustang, parked in a sunny corner spot. She’s owned it for 11 years.
“It was a wedding present from my husband,” Seibel said. “I had already been looking, we saw that one and he goes, ‘Oh, well, you need to have a wedding present.”
Umpqua Flathead Vice President Larry Wheeler brought his 1960 Austin-Healey Sprite. He purchased it only three days ago in Washington. The bulbous, centrally placed headlights gave the car its more than suitable nickname: Bug-eye.
A little boy peered into the windows of Wheeler’s small golden ride, “Wow, I bet I could reach those pedals and drive it,” he said, running back to his mom.
“He probably could,” Wheeler said with a smile.
Motorheads indulge in boisterous conversations, strolling through the lot, with the creamy cinnamon goodness of It’s-It ice cream sandwiches dripping down their chins.
“Car people are generally really good people. They’ve got pride in what they do and they know (when a car) has a long way to go,” Miller said. “That’s just how we do. Do the little things as we go.”
