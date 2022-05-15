SUTHERLIN — Ospreys circled overhead and a rare break in the rain graced the Cooper Creek Reservoir as a group of roughly 50 mountain biking enthusiasts gathered near the dam for a celebration of the newly-completed trail.
The Umpqua Velo Club and the Land of Umpqua Mountain Bike Riders announced the grand opening of the completed trail loop, this Saturday, which included guest speakers and a ribbon-cutting ceremony.
“This is a big deal and really important to the mountain bikers of Roseburg,” said Ralph Beer, a retired enthusiast and volunteer for the trail building. “Mountain biking is a lifelong passion.”
Starting with the western border of the reservoir in 2010 with grants and donations totaling over $50,000, that section was completed in 2017.
During the past five years, bike clubs, volunteers and local businesses have coordinated their efforts to get the eastern shore cleaned up and cleared out for a full loop bike path.
“Over the last year, we have had 60 volunteers put in just at 1,300 man-hours with pickaxes and shovels to get this thing done,” said Robert Feiler, one of the O.G.’s of the Cooper Creek Trail Loop project.
“I had shirts made for the three O.G.’s of this trail. These are the ‘original guys’ that really made this happen,” Darrin Bradfield, a muddy trail rider, said. “This is the first legal mountain biking trail in Douglas County and (it) gives everyone a chance to ride locally.”
“Before this trail was completed, we had to drive a 160-mile round trip to the Whiskey Run to get this kind of biking experience,” Beer said. “Plus, this keeps me in good graces with my wife because it is so much closer.”
At just over 6 miles around the reservoir and 600 feet of elevation change throughout the course, the new trail is built for more than just riders to enjoy.
“This is a trail for everyone,” said Feiler. “Hikers, bird-watchers, mountain bikers, nature lovers can all enjoy this trail pretty much year-round.”
“These guys with the bike trail are really great, they are really helpful around here with keeping the trails clean and getting rid of fallen trees,” said John Dinger, park host for the Cooper Creek Reservoir and recreation area.
Some riders had taken the loop prior to the ceremony and came back splattered in mud, but they were smiling and ready to go around again.
“It’s a little wet in spots like peanut butter right now and that last hill is so slick I slid back to the bottom when I tried to stop,” Bradfield said.
With a completed course, albeit a bit muddy in spots, and a new trick area called LUMBR Landing set to open in the next few months, the Cooper Creek Reservoir is set to become the new local hot spot for the mountain biking community.
(1) comment
Good work, Land of Umpqua Mountain Bike Riders!
Thank you all for your time, attention and labor. 🚴♀️
