CORRECTION
In a story about the Lookingglass School Farm Day in the Friday, April 12, News-Review, page 1, the story should have said the Douglas County Farm Bureau was one of the participating community members instead of the Oregon Farm Bureau, although materials displayed were on loan from the Oregon Farm Bureau.
The News-Review attempts to quickly and prominently correct mistakes that have appeared in the paper. Errors may be brought to the attention of the news editor by calling 541-957-4208 or by email at newsdesk@nrtoday.com
