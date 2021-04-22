If forecasts are accurate, Douglas County residents may have to say goodbye to the sun for a few days.
A developing weather system over the Pacific Ocean could bring as much as a half inch or more of rain to central Douglas County and the Umpqua Basin, beginning Friday evening.
The National Weather Service in Medford predicts rain will begin Friday night and continuing through Sunday. Showers are expected to continue into early next week as the converging systems push their way east and bring more marine air onshore.
Whether those showers are sustained or sporadic remains to be seen.
A strong offshore flow is expected to hit the Oregon Coast one day before a cold front out of the northern Pacific Ocean reaches the same area.
“The evidence is pretty solid we’ll get our first measurable rainfall this month, starting at the (southern Oregon) coast Friday evening, then pushing inland mainly west of the Cascades Friday night,” the National Weather Service said Wednesday on iweather.gov.
The monitoring station at Roseburg Regional Airport has not registered more than a quarter inch of rain since March 14.
The converging systems are also expected drop daytime high temperatures into the mid-50s over the weekend. While this will cause snow levels to drop as low as 3,200 feet, any potential snow is not expected to impact driving conditions in upper elevations.
