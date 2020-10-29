The recent spike of coronavirus cases in Oregon hit another crescendo Thursday when the Oregon Health Authority reported 575 new positive and presumptive cases while also announcing that two more Oregon residents had died in relation to the disease.
The 575 cases in one day was the most in a single day since the health authority began reporting statistical data on COVID-19. Thursday's report trumped the report from last Friday, when 550 cases were announced.
The Douglas County COVID-19 Response Team announced five new positive and presumptive cases in its Thursday report. One of the new positive cases was a prior presumptive which had been confirmed, raising the county's total to 369 since the start of the pandemic.
Two county residents were receiving medical care due to the coronavirus, both at local facilities, but Douglas County has seen a marked spike in the number of residents in quarantine.
The county response team announced Thursday that there were 335 residents in quarantine, in addition to 52 being cared for in isolation. While those in quarantine are considered contacts of patients who have tested positive, the number of quarantined residents has nearly doubled in a week as the DCCRT reported 179 such cases in its Oct. 22 report.
The state's two deaths — a 96-year-old Multnomah County woman and a 94-year-old Marion County woman — raised the death toll in Oregon to 673. Both women reportedly had underlying health conditions.
The state's largest clusters of new confirmed cases continue to be in the Portland and Salem metropolitan areas. There were 272 new cases reported from Multnomah, Washington, Clackamas and Columbia counties, with Washington County also reporting its highest single-day total with 107.
In the Salem-area counties of Marion, Polk, Yamhill and Linn, there were 96 cases.
In Southern Oregon, Jackson County reported 54, while neighboring Josephine County had one.
As cold and flu season draws near, the Douglas County COVID-19 Response Team continues to emphasize vigilance among residents to protect not only themselves, but their neighbors as well.
"We know we sound like a broken record, but our primary focus is to do everything we can to protect the health, safety and wellbeing of our residents," the team said in Thursday's report. "We know that fall and winter holidays are just around the corner and that means it is time to plan for festive holiday activities, but while it may be hard, it really is important that you consider alternative options to social gatherings this year."
The county will be hosting a drive-thru testing clinic from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday.
Douglas Public Health Officer Bob Dannenhoffer will provide a presentation on the Douglas Public Health Network's Facebook page at 4 p.m. Friday.
The format for Friday's online event will be different than those Dannenhoffer has hosted in the past. Instead of posting questions in real-time, viewers are asked to email their questions for the presentation. Those questions can be sent to: Facebookquestions@douglaspublichealthnetwork.org.
Evergreen CEO Dr. John Powell,
Have you infected your family and yourself with coronavirus yet? Why not? Be the leader you think you are and prove to everyone you aren't a hypocrite for promoting Herd Immunity. It shouldn't be hard to infect yourself now that you have an outbreak among your employees at Evergreen. You can just hang around with them until you get infected and then take it home and infect your entire family too. After that, call an Evergreen Board of Directors meeting and give coronavirus to every Director and their families since they all support your Herd Immunity agenda also. That's how Herd Immunity works, right?
You obviously have a strong reason for promoting Herd Immunity considering you’ve written the Governor twice in opposition to her restrictions and have also written several articles in the News-Review promoting Herd Immunity for Oregon and Douglas County. As a doctor, it's your duty to prove to all of us your Herd Immunity agenda isn’t about you making money off sick people. Prove you aren’t a hypocrite. Raise the case count.
There is a medical precedent for self-infection. In 1984 (no pun,) gastroenterologist Barry Marshall drank down a concoction of beef broth and h. pylori bacteria. He hoped to demonstrate that h. pylori could cause gastritis that could turn into stomach ulcers, which could then be cured by antibiotics. This was heresy at the time because every doctor knew that stomach ulcers were a psychosomatic illness caused by stress and neurosis.
Within days, Dr. Marshall was suffering bad breath, vomiting and stomach pain. A endoscopy showed he had developed ulcers. He then cured himself by taking antibiotics. Nobody wanted to believe it. He was scoffed at and scorned for years, but he did not give up.
In 2005, he won the Nobel Prize in Medicine for showing that h. pylori could cause ulcers that could be cured with antibiotics. If Dr. John Powell chose to infect himself and his loved ones with the coronavirus that causes the disease covid-19, well... who knows? He might win a Nobel Prize by proving he had been right all along about herd immunity. Or he could end up with permanent lung or heart damage or renal failure. With this disease, you can't predict.
All joking aside ... No! Everyone! Don't do that! H. pylori is a bacteria treatable with easily obtained antibiotics. Coronavirus is not treated so easily. I hate having to be so literal but I can imagine a true believing anti-masker going out to get purposely infected to prove that covid is all a hoax. Don't do that!
Dr, Powell, if you ever read this, I'd much prefer that you stay alive and well so that you can reconsider your ideas of what qualifies as science and what qualifies as political belief. There is no Republican, Democratic or Libertarian science. You, unfortunately, have confused Libertarian posturings by academics with sterling credentials for sound scientific theory. You can do better. We, the patients of Evergreen, depend on you doing better by us. I don't want anyone in my family to be remembered as an older person, past their pull date, with underlying conditions. In other words, no great loss to the world.
For those who are interested, you can read about Dr. Barry Marshall drinking the stomach contents of an ulcer patient, all in the name of science. https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC2661189/
