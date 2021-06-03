The Douglas County COVID-19 Response Team reported 31 new cases of coronavirus during its noon update.
The county has seen 70 new positive cases since Monday.
"While the case count today is not a record, it is still too way too high," the COVID-19 response team said in a press release. "Please do everything you can to prevent the spread of this awful virus."
There are just 14 county residents receiving hospital care for COVID-19, eight locally and six out of the area. The Douglas Public Health Network is monitoring 197 patients with positive tests in isolation, and increase of 15 from Wednesday, and 561 residents with presumed positive tests or who are potential contacts in quarantine.
Those wishing to get either of the three available COVID-19 vaccines can do so by contacting their area healthcare provider or pharmacy, or by calling the Douglas County COVID-19 hotline at 541-464-6550.
The next drive-thru vaccination clinic will be held at the Douglas County Fairgrounds from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. The clinic is a collaborative effort between the Douglas Public Health Network, Douglas County Board of Commissioners and Aviva Health. Children ages 12-14 will need to have a parent or guardian accompany them to give written consent for the vaccine.
“Walk-ins” are welcome, but early registration is encouraged for shorter wait times. Those wishing to get the vaccine can register at www.douglaspublichealthnetwork.org or by calling 541-671-3646 (English) or 541-671-1355 (Spanish).
Also, the Douglas County Tiger Team has announced its latest series of mobile vaccination clinics for the coming week:
• Friday, FCC Furniture, 8452 Old Highway 99 North, Roseburg, 1-4 p.m.
• Tuesday, Orenco Systems, 814 Airway Ave., Sutherlin, 8-noon and 1-4 p.m.
• Wednesday, Oakland City Hall, 637 NE Locust St., 1-4 p.m.
• Thursday, Glide Rural Fire Protection District, 18910 North Umpqua Highway, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Douglas County Public Health Officer Bob Dannenhoffer will be holding a Facebook Live Q&A session Friday at 4 p.m. on the Douglas Public Health Network’s Facebook page.
Over the past 14 days, Douglas County had 262 new coronavirus cases and 6 deaths, both alarmingly high numbers not seen for months. Douglas County now has a case rate of 233 and a positivity over 9%.
Meanwhile our County Commissioners send the message not to worry because they claim over 52% of Douglas County residents have been vaccinated. What they don't say is they achieved the 52% by including residents of other counties in their vaccination numbers.
