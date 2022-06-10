Women have proudly served and supported our nation’s military since the American Revolution. They have formally served in the U.S. Armed Forces since the Army Nurse Corps was incepted in 1901.
As part of a national day of recognition, Sunday, June 12, has been declared Women Veterans Day in Douglas County.
“Douglas County salutes and honors the service of all women who have courageously and honorably served in the United States Armed Forces,” Douglas County Commissioner Chris Boice said during a proclamation ceremony on Wednesday.
June 12 is a significant date in history, because it marks the date that women were granted the right to serve as permanent, full and regular members of the U.S. military forces.
During World War I, about 35,000 women officially served as nurses and support staff. In World War II, 140,000 women served in the U.S. Army and the Women's Army Corps. They performed critical jobs such as military intelligence, cryptography and parachute rigging.
Today, there are nearly 2 million women veterans living in the U.S. who have proudly served our country. Douglas County serves as home to over 1,500 women veterans and recognizes the fact that this group is the fastest-growing segment of the veteran population in the U.S.
Wednesday's ceremony was warm and welcoming with photo opportunities and raucous applause for the local women who served our great nation.
"You are a unique set of veterans, but you are also part of the big set of veterans that we think so much of," Commissioner Tim Freeman said. "We certainly appreciate your sacrifice and continued service to our country and to our community. Your willingness to help other veterans, which is very much a common theme among veterans, says an awful lot about the character of you all."
The proclamation is a reminder to our citizens to take the time to honor the women who have fearlessly and faithfully served our nation and to thank them and their families for their dedication, service, sacrifice and outstanding contributions on behalf of a grateful nation.
