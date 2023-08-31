The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office has announced that County Emergency Manager Wayne Stinson will retire Friday after 50 years of serving the community.
Stinson’s journey began in 1973 when he started as a Search and Rescue Explorer under Sheriff Truett. After volunteering for three years, Stinson was hired as a part-time supply and maintenance assistant in 1976, working for Sheriff Jacobs. His knack for search and rescue work stood out, and Sheriff Jacobs promoted him to a full-time SAR Assistant in 1978.
Stinson kept this role until 1983 when Sheriff Neal added emergency management to his responsibilities, making Stinson the SAR and Emergency Manager.
For over 25 years, Stinson managed both the SAR and Emergency Management. Around 2011, DCSO introduced a SAR/Marine Deputy role, letting Stinson focus solely on emergency management. Over the years the Sheriff’s Office SAR program grew under his guidance. Today that program includes two full-time SAR deputies, multiple SAR managers and nearly 100 active volunteers.
Stinson was honored at the weekly county commissioners meeting held Wednesday at the Douglas County Courthouse.
"I wasn't expecting anything of this magnitude," Stinson said. "I won't so much miss the work, but I'm going to miss the people."
The county commissioners voted to name the new emergency management center the Wayne Stinson Emergency Management Center in his honor.
A press release said Stinson’s contribution as an emergency manager was particularly notable. Lieutenant Brad O’Dell said Stinson has built strong relationships within the county and beyond, collaborating with various agencies to develop disaster response plans and aid in recovery efforts.
O’Dell said whether it was during wildfires, floods or other emergencies, Stinson’s leadership ensured that the community’s safety remained a top priority. Stinson’s dedication and expertise in managing crises have left a lasting positive impact on the county.
With Stinson’s retirement, DCSO welcomes Emily Ring as the new county emergency manager. Ring brings valuable experience from her role as Josephine County Emergency Manager from 2018-2023.
The release said in light of these changes, the county has chosen to establish a new, independent Emergency Management Department, separate from the Sheriff’s Office.
O’Dell said this reflects the county’s commitment to enhancing its disaster preparedness and response capabilities, ensuring that the community remains resilient in the face of challenges. The Sheriff’s Office will continue to work closely with the newly formed Emergency Management Department.
The News-Review reporter Will Geschke contributed to this report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.