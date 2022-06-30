Michael, left, and Janice Williams have been honored as the Douglas County Board of Commissioners' Volunteers of the Month for June due to their service with Bistro Sixty Senior Dining and Meals on Wheels in the Winston area.
The Douglas County Board of Commissioners have recognized Michael and Janice Williams as their volunteers of the month for June.
Dubbed by Commissioner Tom Kress as the "dynamic delivery duo," the couple volunteers their time to deliver meals to those in need in the Winston area. They moved to the Green area seven years ago after living in Whitehorse, Yukon Territory, where they operated the Klulane Lake Lodge.
The Williams deliver 12 to 15 meals every Tuesday and Thursday for Bistro Sixty Senior Dining, a part of the area's Meals on Wheels program. They have volunteered their time with the program since 2018.
"Michael and Janice never miss a day," Darla Hilburn, food service coordinator for Douglas County Senior Services, said in a press release issued by the county Tuesday.
Hilburn nominated the Williamses for the volunteer honor.
"They're 100% dependable and so very nice," Hilburn said. "They have especially taken the time to become friends with each person on their route, which was very important to them."
Janice and Michael Williams, who have been married for 65 years, have made a concerted effort to not only bring meals but also camaraderie to those on their route.
"(I'm) not the talkative one, that's Michael!" Janice Williams said as part of the county's announcement. "He has been able to make those who are shut in and feeling cantankerous, 'uncantakerous.' It's a good feeling to look forward to seeing everyone on our route regularly."
When the couple isn't volunteering through Bistro Sixty, they also give their time to the Umpqua Fisherman's Association.
"We really appreciate our Bistro Sixty volunteers," Commissioner Tim Freeman said in the press release. "We consider the work they do some of the most important work we do in County government — caring for our seniors is absolutely vital and volunteers like Michael and Janice continue to make our program so successful."
To get involved with Bistro Sixty, Meals on Wheels or to learn about other volunteer opportunities, contact Hillburn at 541-440-3677 or via email at dahilbur@co.douglas.or.us.
