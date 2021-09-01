There have been 284 new positive and presumptive cases of COVID-19 and six deaths of county residents since Monday, the Douglas County COVID-19 Recovery Team reported Wednesday.
As of Wednesday, there were 108 county residents hospitalized with the coronavirus, 77 locally and 31 outside Douglas County. Two county residents are receiving specialized care out of state, as their level of care currently is not available in Oregon.
At CHI Mercy Medical Center in Roseburg, 61% of the hospital’s patients are being treated for the coronavirus.
The team reported 137 new cases Tuesday and another 147 Wednesday, pushing the county’s total number of COVID-19 cases to 8,927 since the pandemic began in March 2020.
Among the six deaths was a fully vaccinated 83-year-old man who died Sunday.
A 54-year-old man and 64-year-old woman reportedly died Monday, while a 64-year-old woman, a 68-year-old man and a 55-year-old man died Tuesday. None of the victims were vaccinated, according to Wednesday’s report.
As of Wednesday, of the patients being treated at Mercy, 11 were in the intensive care unit and another 23 were in the hospital’s progressive care unit. Ten patients were on ventilators, while 21 were receiving non-invasive ventilation to support their breathing.
Over the same two-day period, the Oregon Health Authority reported 2,414 new positive and presumptive COVID-19 cases Tuesday and 2,827 Wednesday. More startling, however, were the 66 deaths the state reported in that same period, pushing the statewide death toll to 3,221.
WEEKLY OUTBREAK REPORTDouglas County saw a number of additions to the health authority’s senior and congregate living, workplace and K-12 outbreak lists in Wednesday’s report.
Four senior, assisted and/or congregate living facilities in Douglas County were added to the weekly list, which also including four facilities adding new cases and two reporting COVID-19-related deaths:
- Bridgewood Rivers Assisted Living, Roseburg added four cases (for a total of 13), with its first onset reported Aug. 4; one death
- Rose Haven Nursing Center, Roseburg (July 30), saw no new additional cases (17 total) but reported two deaths
- Umpqua Valley Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, Roseburg (July 7), remained at five reported cases
- Timber Town Living, Sutherlin (Aug. 16), added three new cases (19 total)
- Ashley Manor, Roseburg (Aug. 18) was a new addition to the list with three cases
- Brookdale Roseburg (Aug. 20), a retirement community, was a new addition to the list with three cases
- Roseburg VA Medical Center River House (Aug. 20) added one new case (seven total)
- Riverview Terrace, Roseburg (Aug. 20) was a new addition to the list with three cases
- The Pines at the Landing, Roseburg (Aug. 20), added four new cases (seven total)
- Adams House Assisted Living, Myrtle Creek (Aug. 24), was a new addition to the list with nine cases
Two Roseburg businesses were added to the health authority’s workplace outbreak report, while four Roseburg Forest Products plants saw additional cases added to their tally.
Walmart and Sherm’s Thunderbird were added to the collection of Douglas County businesses on the workplace outbreak list. Walmart reported 12 total cases, with its latest case reported Aug. 23. Sherm’s had six total cases, with the last reported Aug. 20.
At Roseburg Forest Products, the Riddle plywood plant added one case for 37 total, the last reported Aug. 22. The Dillard lumber plant (Aug. 23) added three cases for a total of 30, the Dillard plywood plant (Aug. 23) added two for a total of 27, and Riddle engineered wood (Aug. 25) saw eight new cases for a total of 25.
The Douglas County Jail (Aug. 21) added one case to 20 total, and South River Community Health Center in Winston (Aug. 21) added one case for nine total.
TMS Call Center in Roseburg (23, Aug. 11), Ingram Book Company (18, Aug. 14), Costco Wholesale (17, Aug. 17), Applebee’s (seven, Aug. 5), UPS in Green (seven, Aug. 5), Umpqua Dairy (six, Aug. 5) and Fred Meyer (five, Aug. 8) had no additional cases in this week’s report.
There was no change in the Roseburg School District on its previous confirmed cases at Roseburg High School, Fir Grove Elementary, Hucrest Elementary, Jo Lane Middle School and Melrose Elementary. However, Eastwood Elementary in Roseburg had one staff member or volunteer return a positive COVID-19 test, adding that school to the state’s K-12 report on Aug. 25. Myrtle Creek Elementary also had one staff or volunteer test positive, with that case reported Aug. 14.
GETTING VACCINATEDThere are a number of available resources for those wishing to start or complete a COVID-19 vaccination, including the county’s COVID-19 hotline at 541-464-6500.
Aviva Health and the Cow Creek Band of the Umpqua Tribe of Indians are both offering drive-thru vaccination and testing clinics. The Aviva clinic is located at 4221 NE Stephens St. and is available to anyone ages 12 and older, although those between the ages of 12-14 years old require parental or guardian consent to get the vaccine. The Cow Creek mobile unit is located across from the tribe’s main offices at 2360 NE Stephens St. and is open to anyone 18 and older.
No appointment is needed at either clinic.
Residents living in coastal Douglas County can call the Lower Umpqua Hospital District’s COVID-19 center for vaccine information at 541-271-2175.
Veterans can contact the Roseburg VA Health Care System at 541-440-1000 to schedule an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccine.
Douglas County Senior Services can help seniors find testing and vaccine resources by calling 541-440-3677.
Here is a nice piece from the ACLU, regarding vaccine mandates and civil liberties:
https://www.nytimes.com/2021/09/02/opinion/covid-vaccine-mandates-civil-liberties.html
Here's a short piece on the ethical dilemma regarding treating the unvaccinated in the face of medical shortages. I've argued here that ethics demand we treat only based on need; but the argument can be made that since the vaccinated have a better chance of survival than do the unvaccinated (ceteris paribus), that ventilator and the rest should go to the vaccinated.
https://www.washingtonpost.com/opinions/2021/09/01/do-unvaccinated-deserve-scarce-icu-beds/
There used to be two different approaches to triage.
In the first approach, called emergencies, the most critical were treated first, and those with minor injuries were treated last.
In the second approach, called disasters, the process was nearly reversed. That is, the object was to manage the resources to save as many people as possible. Which means to say that the most serious cases were treated last or next to last, and the salvageable cases were treated first. We are not there yet
The Oregon Health Authority published their Long-Term Care Facility report (below link) yesterday. A couple of the percentages have changed a bit since the last update, but very little. I truly hope you don’t have loved ones in a Douglas County Long-Term Care Facility because ALL but Brookdale fail to meet the requirement that 80% of its residents and staff are fully vaccinated.
https://public.tableau.com/app/profile/oregon.health.authority.covid.19/viz/LTCFCOVID-19VaccinationData/WeeklyTrend
Below are the percentages of residents and staff that are fully vaccinated for every facility in Douglas County and the respective number of cases and deaths for each facility as identified in Wednesday’s OHA Outbreak Report (bottom link).
Facility----------------------------------------Staff-------Residents------Cases----Deaths
The Landing Senior Living---------------23%-----------76%------------6
The Pines at the Landing-----------------23%-----------78%-----------7
Riverview Terrace---------------------------23%-----------85%-----------5
Forest Glen Senior Living----------------24%-----------42%-----------67----------2
Adams House Assisted Living----------25%---------100%-------------9
Aiden Senior Living at Reedsport-----29%-----------56%
Curry Manor---------------------------------30%-----------87%-----------69----------9
Timber Town Living-----------------------33%----------92%------------28----------3
Callahan Court Memory Care----------42%----------89%
Callahan Village Assisted Living-------44%----------82%-------------3
Chantele’s Loving Touch Mem---------47%---------82%-------------6
Rose Haven Nursing Center-------------51%---------56%-----------74-----------6
Umpqua Valley Nursing Center--------53%---------78%-----------40-----------1
Applegate Place------------------------------53%---------80%
Bridgewood Rivers Assisted Living-----56%---------86%----------13-----------1
Avamere at Oak Park------------------------63%---------72%
Brookdale --------------------------------------84%---------97%-----------3
The following Long-Term Care facility did not provide the OHA with data as requested.
Ashley Manor-Roseburg--------------------------------------------------3-----------0
https://www.oregon.gov/oha/covid19/Documents/DataReports/Weekly-Outbreak-COVID-19-Report-2021-09-01-FINAL.pdf
Nine months into the U.S. inoculation campaign, about 39% of U.S. nursing home staffers remain unvaccinated, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/us/nursing-home-covid-19-vaccine-mandates-protect-the-most-vulnerable-but-pose-a-hidden-threat-to-residents/ar-AAO1Nfs?li=BBnb7Kz
4,325 Covid cases were reported in Douglas County in August alone which almost matches the 4,602 cases in the previous 16 months combined.
50 Covid deaths (and rapidly rising) occurred in Douglas County in August alone compared to the 89 deaths in the previous 16 months combined.
0 is the number of actions Douglas County Commissioners have taken to reduce Covid cases, hospitalizations and deaths, compared to the nearly infinite number of boasts our Commissioners made publicly that they knew better than the Governor how to control Covid cases, hospitalizations and deaths in Douglas County.
6 MORE DEATHS were reported over the past two days by the Douglas County Commissioners Covid Recovery Team, bringing August’s death total to 50 residents. This comes in addition to 284 new Covid cases reported in Douglas County over the past two days, which according to Dr. Dannenhoffer, may be low because many people are now using at-home tests and not reporting the results to DPHN until they are hospitalized. 5 of those 6 deaths had NOT been vaccinated.
Douglas County is Oregon’s epicenter for both Covid deaths and cases, having posted the highest number of deaths and cases per 100,000 people for each of the past two weeks running. No other Oregon County has higher deaths or cases than Douglas County. One can’t help wonder whether Mercy Medical Center’s use of horse de-worming drug ivermectin is contributing to that lofty status.
Mercy Medical Directors Dr. Timothy Powell and Dr. John Powell both have blogs encouraging people to NOT get vaccinated, instead touting the effectiveness of ivermectin. Could that be why, with the exception of one death at St Charles Hospital in Bend, all 42 Douglas County residents who died in hospitals during the month of August, died at Mercy Medical Center.
A record 109 Douglas County Residents were hospitalized on Tuesday. 103 of those 109 hospitalized are NOT fully vaccinated.
The County Commissioners Recovery Team reported the vaccination status of the last 35 residents who have died. 25 of the 35 deaths (71%) were NOT fully vaccinated and averaged 66.1 years of age. 10 of the 35 deaths (29%) were fully vaccinated and averaged 76.8 years of age.
The Center for Disease Control (CDC) tracks the vaccination status of each COUNTY in the United States, including VA Hospitals and Tribal sites, and reports on it daily (below link). According to the CDC, 50.3% of Douglas County’s total population has received their first dose of vaccine today and 43.8% are fully vaccinated.
https://covid.cdc.gov/covid-data-tracker/#vaccinations-county-view
2,290 new coronavirus cases have been reported in Douglas County over the past two weeks which calculates to a 14-day case rate of 2,040.1 today, which is more than ten times higher than the maximum case rate of 200 previously required for in-dining restaurants, bars, theaters and health clubs to remain open.
The Oregon Health Authority reported 2,799 new coronavirus cases and 23 deaths today in Oregon. Oregon’s 7-day positive test rate is 9.6% today. Compare this to Douglas County’s positive test rate of 22.4% today.
The Oregon Health Authority reported a RECORD 1,211 Covid cases are hospitalized in Oregon today. A RECORD 359 are in ICU and 195 are on ventilators.
The Oregon Health Authority also tracks hospital statistics for seven different regions in Oregon (below link). Region 3 consists of Douglas, Coos, Curry and Lane Counties. 253 coronavirus cases are hospitalized in Region 3 today. A RECORD 97 are in ICU and 46 are on ventilators. 452 new coronavirus cases were reported in Region 3 today.
Truly tragic. So many people have been fed lies: "hoax"/ "Democrat hoax"/hydroxychloroquine/bleach/ivermectin/Great Barrington/etc, etc., and believed those lies. Meanwhile, vaccine is free, safe, widely available, and tragically under-utilized. And idiots go about unmasked.
People even see the first few letters that spell out the word democrat here and they about need an inhaler because it makes them so irate. I have not looked forward to going to work, nor have I really enjoyed my job since all this has started. Don't get me wrong, I don't plan on quitting, but the people here, my god! Everyone is just so volatile and angry all the time now, the last four years of Trump helping to fan the flames of hate did no favors either. Imagine what it must be like for me dealing with 100s of customers everyday when most of them behave like this. I've just tended to avoid people all together now and don't go out much other than work or unless I really need too for something else because I just have no desire to be around all that negativeness . Sure I have a few friends, but even before all this started I rarely got to see them unless they were shopping when I was at work because very rarely did our work schedules/days off match up to where I could do anything with them, and/or them having kids or a family didn't help either with them being busy with something related to that on a rare day I could have possibly done something with them.
I know your frustration.
Appreciate your heartfelt post. I hope you’ll keep hanging in there with what sounds to be a tough job right now.
Your posts are always interesting and I enjoy reading them. I hope that during these dire times when you're isolated from friends that you'll keep posting regularly. There are people here who like what you have to say about your job, the way people behave and the day to day grind of working with the public. Hang in there, sectorstar. You're doing essential work for all of us. It's important for all of us to hear about it.
[thumbup]
