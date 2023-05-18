GREEN — Douglas County Sheriff's Office, Douglas County Public Works employees and volunteer cleanup workers executed a court order early Wednesday morning to clean a property on the 4900 block of Southwest Grange Road in Green.
For years, the property has been home to a makeshift camp with upwards of a dozen people sleeping in vehicles and tents on the site. Residents, some of whom live just across the street, said that piles of trash, noise, fights, drug use, rodents and buckets with human waste were present at the site.
In April, a judge ruled in favor of a complaint filed by the county in January. The complaint stated that the individuals were violating county codes regarding trash, building codes and RVs. Individuals living at the site were given 30 days to clean and leave the site, otherwise the county would seek a court order to authorize a cleanup at the property owner's expense.
That court order was granted Monday night, giving the county the go-ahead to "use such force and assistance as plaintiff and Douglas County Sheriff may deem reasonable" to clean the property.
Douglas County Sheriff's Office Lieutenant Brad O'Dell said the individuals living on the site were given notice Tuesday of the upcoming cleanup. When deputies arrived at approximately 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, some of the occupants needed more time to move large vehicles and trailers off of the property.
"We gave them some additional time for them to gather some of their belongings and take them to a place that's legal," O'Dell said.
Cleanup began on the site approximately an hour later, with heavy equipment from Douglas County Public Works moving larger objects as volunteer cleanup workers picked up smaller items. A number of passers-by who drove past the cleanup effort made thumbs-up gestures and even applauded those working to clean the property.
"I'm very happy that they finally took action and our neighborhood is safe again," one neighbor said, who refused to give her name for fear of backlash. "It feels good that we don't have to listen to them all night long. It was horrible with cars going in and out at all hours."
Neighbors rallied together about six months ago and started filing code violation after code violation for the property.
A neighborhood meeting scheduled for Thursday will go on as planned, as residents in the area hope to keep the area clean and work with law enforcement to keep it safe.
Joshua Shaklee, director of the Planning Department which oversees code enforcement in the county, said that the case against the property on Southwest Grange Road has been building for years, with multiple citations levied against the occupants. After mounting pressure from neighbors and worsening conditions at the site over the past year, he said, neighbors will finally have relief from the site which breached a number of code violations.
"As with all compliance, I try to put myself in the shoes of those neighbors," Shaklee said. "We're happy to get this done for the neighbors that have had to live with this."
Well it took waaaay too long. But at least it's done.
