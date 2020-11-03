The Douglas County COVID-19 Response Team reported eight new positive and two presumptive cases of the coronavirus Tuesday, pushing the county to 400 cases overall.
Meanwhile, the Oregon Health Authority announced nine deaths in its Tuesday report, pushing the state’s death toll to 701.
The Douglas County COVID-19 Response Team reported Tuesday that there are currently five county residents receiving hospital care for the coronavirus, four of whom are being cared for within the county. There are 54 cases in isolation and another 383 in quarantine who are being monitored by the Douglas Public Health Network.
Across Oregon, 495 new positive and presumptive cases were reported by the state health authority Tuesday, bringing the state’s total number of cases to 46,460.
The nine deaths ranged in age from 47 to 95, and five of those deaths were confirmed to have underlying health conditions, while underlying health conditions in the other four were still under investigation.
According to the Oregon Health Authority, 287 of Tuesday’s announced cases were in the Portland and Salem metropolitan areas, while Jackson County reported 70 new cases. Lane County had 26 cases while Coos County had just one.
The Douglas Public Health Network’s Tuesday Facebook “town hall” with Douglas County Public Health Officer Bob Dannenhoffer was postponed due to the election. The next event will be broadcast Friday at 4 p.m. Questions for Dannenhoffer can be submitted on the DPHN’s Facebook page during the event, or can be emailed in advance at Facebookquestions@douglaspublichealthnetwork.org.
So, our county notched up another 11 cases since yesterday (total 411) and one death (total 9), and the nation yesterday had the most deaths we have seen since March 14th (or, as Don, Jr., calls it, "almost nothing") ; at 1415 hrs today, we are at 100,000 new cases in the U.S.--a brand-new record. The day is not yet over. Neither is the pandemic.
Oops; I meant May 14, not March. Regrets.
11 new coronavirus cases and 1 death were reported in today’s press release from our County Commissioners Coronavirus Response Team, bringing Douglas County’s total to 411 cases and 9 deaths. Douglas County has suffered a Record 78 cases and 5 deaths in just the last two weeks.
The County Commissioners Coronavirus Response Team reported 78 coronavirus cases and received 1,295 test results over the past two weeks. Dividing 78 cases by 1,295 test results increases Douglas County a RECORD HIGH 14-day positive test rate of 6.0% today. The school re-opening metric is a maximum of 5.0%.
The 78 coronavirus cases over the past two weeks represent a RECORD HIGH case rate of 70.3 today for Douglas County. The school re-opening metric is a maximum of 50.
The six counties surrounding Douglas County reported 90 new coronavirus cases today and 1 death in Jackson County and a RECORD HIGH 619 cases and 5 deaths over the past week.
The Oregon Health Authority reported 589 new coronavirus cases and 4 deaths today. The 7-day positive test rate for Oregon is a RECORD HIGH 9.2% today.
Mike, thanks. Your entry is timestamped earlier than mine, but it was not visible here when I entered my comment.
