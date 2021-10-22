The Douglas County COVID-19 Recovery Team released its latest vaccination numbers Friday, which showed gradual progress among eligible county residents at least partially vaccinated.
The numbers released by the county Friday reported that of all county residents age 16 and older, an estimated 64.8% are at least partially vaccinated, with 58% of those age 18 and older, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
As a whole, only 48% of all eligible Douglas County residents age 12 and older are fully vaccinated.
Based on data provided by both state and federal agencies, Douglas County is growing closer to natural immunity, with anywhere from 66-71% of residents having some immunity either from contracting the coronavirus, getting vaccinated, or both.
In its daily reports, the recovery team reported 50 new positive and presumptive COVID-19 cases Thursday and 54 such cases Friday. Two deaths were reported Wednesday, a 68-year-old woman who was not vaccinated and a 63-year-old man who was partially vaccinated.
There were 34 county residents receiving hospital care for COVID-19, 20 locally and 14 out of the area. Of those, 29 are reportedly not fully vaccinated. At CHI Mercy Medical Center, only 7% of all patients are being treated for COVID-19 complications, including one in the intensive care unit and four in the progressive care unit.
Finally, a traveling COVID-19 testing and vaccination clinic — located at the intersection of Northeast Fowler Street and Northeast Diamond Lake Boulevard — had its last day Friday. After a short break, the clinic will transfer to Reedsport to serve coastal residents from Nov. 2-7. The clinic will be set up on Fir Avenue next to the Douglas County Courthouse Annex.
(1) comment
DOUGLAS COUNTY COVID-19 VACCINATION RATE PASSES THE 50% MARK ON MAY 20. That was the all-cap headline in the County Commissioners May 20 press release (below link). The press release went on to say, “Douglas County has passed the 50% mark with COVID-19 vaccinations for eligible residents ages 16 and older, and as of today there are 47,937 residents or 50.5% people vaccinated with their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.”
Fast forward to today. According to this article and the County Commissioner’s Friday press release, the very same officials now report 156 days later that, “of all county residents age 16 and older, an estimated 64.8% are at least partially vaccinated.”
This means it took OVER 5 months to vaccinate 14.3% of Douglas County residents 16 years and older. That is a mere 13,574 residents vaccinated in 156 days. During that time, 173 Douglas County residents died from Covid.
It certainly doesn’t appear heard immunity in Douglas County will be achieved through vaccination.
https://files.constantcontact.com/16459d00701/77eed514-a5de-42d6-b59c-63ee0ff34f07.pdf
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.