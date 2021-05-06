The Douglas County COVID-19 Response Team announced 10 new positive cases of the coronavirus in its daily report Wednesday.
Twelve Douglas County residents are currently receiving hospital care for the illness, including three within the county and nine out of the area.
The team is presently monitoring 105 people who are in isolation as well as 293 potential contacts who are in quarantine.
In the weekly report from the Oregon Health Authority, one assisted living and senior care facility — Chantele's Loving Touch Memory Care in Sutherlin — has had a new outbreak with a total of three potential positive or presumptive cases. The first case was reported on April 28.
Among area workplace outbreaks, the Roseburg Forest Products Dillard Composites plant added one more case on April 18, raising the total cases in that outbreak to 14.
Meanwhile, the outbreak at Roseburg Forest Products Dillard Plywood was declared resolved this week after having gone 28 days without a new reported positive test.
The case count at the Roseburg Costco remained at nine, with the last reported case on April 11.
In its daily report, the Oregon Health Authority announced 808 new cases of the coronavirus statewide and one death, a 41-year-old Lane County man who died on Jan. 1 and reportedly had underlying health conditions.
A total of 330 people suffering from COVID-19 were occupying hospital beds in the state, a decrease of 15 from Tuesday.
The Douglas County Tiger Team mobile vaccination unit has one more popup clinic scheduled for this week, at the Timber Valley SKP Park, 800 S. State St., Sutherlin. That clinic will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
