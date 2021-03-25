Mobile Medical Van

Douglas Public Health Network Executive Director Teresa Mutschler, Douglas County Commissioner Tim Freeman and Douglas County Fleet Division Manager Omar Assed with one of two mobile medical vans the county's COVID-19 Response Team hopes to deploy by early April. The MMVs will be used as "pop-up" vaccination centers in rural and remote parts of the county as well as local businesses.

Douglas County COVID-19 Response Team reported 14 new cases Thursday.

The county response team also announced its 59th death, a 76-year-old man who was diagnosed March 4 and died March 24.

The 14 new cases Thursday raised the county's weekly total to 40 since Monday. Nine area residents are hospitalized due to the coronavirus, six locally and three out of the area.

The Douglas County COVID-19 Response Team is also monitoring 112 positive cases who are in isolation and 216 potential contacts who are in quarantine.

The county also announced Thursday the acquisition of two mobile medical vans which it hopes to deploy in early April for use as mobile vaccination "pop-up" centers both in rural and remote areas of the county as well as local businesses.

Statewide, the Oregon Health Authority reported 422 new positive and presumptive COVID-19 cases Thursday. The health authority also announced two deaths, raising to state's death toll due to the coronavirus to 2,370.

Donovan Brink can be reached at dbrink@nrtoday.com and 541-957-4219.

