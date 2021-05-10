The Douglas County COVID-19 Response Team reported 15 new positive and presumptive coronavirus cases in its daily Sunday and Monday reports.
The team said there were 10 new positive cases and one presumptive positive Sunday, and four positive cases in its Monday report.
As of Monday, 12 county residents were receiving hospital care due to the coronavirus, six within Douglas County and six out of the area.
A total of 99 patients infected were in isolation as of Monday, while 551 possible contacts were in quarantine.
Roseburg Public Schools announced Friday a positive COVID-19 test result at Rose School.
The Douglas County Tiger Team and Aviva Health will hold vaccination clinics next week at the following times and locations:
- 8-11:30 a.m. and 1-4 p.m. Wednesday, Aviva Health will be at the Myrtle Creek Elks Lodge, 106 S. Main St.
- 1-4 p.m. Wednesday, Tiger Team will be at Oakland City Hall parking lot, 637 NE Locust St.
- 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, Tiger Team will be at Glide Rural Fire Protection District, 18910 N. Umpqua Highway.
Walk-ins are welcome at all three clinics.
The Tiger Team clinics are open to everyone 18 years or older, and the Aviva clinic is open to everyone 16 and older.
Vaccines are also available from many primary care providers and local health care providers and pharmacies.
The Oregon Health Authority reported 610 new positive and presumptive cases and two deaths Sunday, and an additional 388 new cases and three deaths Monday. The COVID-19 death toll in Oregon climbed to 2,533.
