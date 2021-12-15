Twelve more deaths of Douglas County residents have been attributed in part to COVID-19 complications, the county's COVID-19 Response Team reported Wednesday.

With 218 new positive and presumptive cases of the coronavirus since last Thursday, the county averaged 31 such new cases per day, raising the county's total number of positive and presumptive cases to 13,912.

Eight of the 12 deaths were reported within the past week, ranging in age from 60-95. Five of those eight were reportedly not vaccinated. An additional four delayed deaths were also reported to the Douglas Public Health Network by either Oregon Vital Records or hospice care. Of those four, ranging in age 54-93, three were not vaccinated.

Hospitalizations of county residents saw a notable drop since the previous reporting week, with 17 county residents being treated for COVID-19 symptoms. Eleven of those patients are being cared for locally and six are receiving treatment out of the area. Of those 17, 15 are reportedly not fully vaccinated.

CHI Mercy Medical Center has averaged three patients per day in its intensive care unit over the past week and just one in the progressive care unit. Of all patients being cared for at Mercy, just 9% have COVID-19-related symptoms.

Donovan Brink can be reached at dbrink@nrtoday.com and 541-957-4219.

Cops and Courts Reporter

Donovan Brink is the cops and courts reporter for The News-Review.

(1) comment

mworden
mworden

Thank you, Donovan, for this report. I hope it will be in tomorrow's print edition.

Many older folks use the printed N-R as their main source for local news. They keep the print edition for several days to refer to articles again and to talk about them with friends and family.

Seeing that our elders are the most vulnerable to poor outcomes from covid, it would be fitting for their favorite local news source to keep them updated.

Report Add Reply

