Douglas County Fire District No. 2, which had been providing vaccinations since January at each of its stations throughout the county, announced this week that they will be discontinuing that practice, citing the abundance of other available places to receive the vaccine and the growing danger of an early and busy fire season.
The district had signed on as a vaccinator in January. In the beginning, the main concern of district officials was simply to ensure it could vaccinate its own personnel. However, the district said in a press release, it soon became clear that it was one of the few authorized providers in the county. So it expanded to offer vaccines to other first responders.
While firefighters in the district are all paramedics, a drive-thru vaccine clinic was not part of the normal routine. But the firefighters adapted.
Next, it opened up to the public, offering vaccines to all who were eligible.
In all, the district administered about 5,000 first and second doses of COVID-19 vaccine during its months as a vaccinator.
Meanwhile, Douglas County Public Health Officer Bob Dannenhoffer confirmed the 70th death related to COVID-19 in Douglas County. The Douglas County COVID-19 Response Team said a 70-year-old woman tested positive on Sunday, April 2 and died on Friday, April 30.
Additionally, the county reported four new confirmed positive cases Friday and 10 Saturday in its daily reports.
For the week beginning Sunday, the county has had 68 confirmed positive tests of the coronavirus, an average of 60.58 per 100,000 for the week.
Eight area residents are hospitalized with the coronavirus, four locally and four out of the area. The Douglas Public Health Network is monitoring 94 cases currently in isolation as well as another 307 contacts in quarantine.
The Douglas County Tiger Team will be offering mobile vaccination clinics for county residents 16 and older on a walk-in basis at the following locations:
- 8 a.m. to noon, Tuesday at the Rice Hill Fire Station, 475 John Long Road, Rice Hill.
- 1-4 p.m., Tuesday at the Curtin Fire Station on Curtin Park Road, in Curtin.
- 8 a.m. to noon, Wednesday at the Scottsburg Rural Fire Station, 33327 Oregon Highway 38, Scottsburg.
- 1-4 p.m., Wednesday at Elkton High School, 739 River Drive, in Elkton.
- 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Thursday at the Timber Valley SKP Park, 800 S. State St. in Sutherlin.
Meanwhile, the Oregon Health Authority reported 924 new cases Friday and 794 Saturday in its daily reports, as well as four new deaths. So far, 2,498 Oregon deaths have been tied to COVID-19.
(4) comments
Apparently Mr. Brink has difficulty with math. Douglas County had 65 new cases over the past week, NOT 49 as he claimed in his article and headline.
Douglas County reported its 70th coronavirus death and the News-Review mentioned NOTHING about it......AGAIN.
The printed version of the News-Review did not mention ANYTHING about Douglas County coronavirus deaths 67, 68 or 69 last week. They just upped the death tally on page 3 to 69. By Tuesday, the tally will be silently increased AGAIN to 70.
You can read the News-Review about an obscure Grammy winner dying in New York. But don't expect to find any reporting of our Douglas County neighbors dying from a pandemic disease.
Mike why would a News Organization in which Absolutely No One in that Building Wears a Mask, Would You expect them to Be Honest with the Public.? Beginning to Suspect they are just another Owned Asset of the current political powers that be.?.
Suspect? I thought that was a given.
