The Douglas County COVID-19 Response Team announced five new positive cases of the coronavirus and one presumptive positive in its Friday report.
The team also announced the county's 60th death, an 83-year-old male who was diagnosed Jan. 29 and died Monday.
Nine county residents are hospitalized due to the coronavirus, six locally and three outside of the county.
The county response team is monitoring 93 patients who are currently in isolation, as well as 201 potential contacts who are in quarantine.
Statewide, the Oregon Health Authority announced 505 new and presumptive cases and three new deaths. The bulk of the new cases were in the Portland metropolitan area, with the state reporting 108 new cases in Multnomah County, 74 in Clackamas County and 67 in Washington County.
