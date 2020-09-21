The Douglas County COVID-19 Response Team Monday reported the county's fourth death related to the coronavirus pandemic.
Douglas County Public Health Officer Dr. Robert Dannenhoffer confirmed the death of an 88-year-old male resident who passed away Sunday. The man tested positive for COVID-19 on Sept. 13. No further information was made available out of respect for the family's privacy.
"Today is incredibly heartbreaking," Douglas County Commissioner Tim Freeman said in a statement. "The Douglas County Board of Commissioners are deeply saddened by the report of our fourth death of a county resident from the coronavirus.
"This is again a sobering reminder that the COVID-19 virus is still active in our communities. We continue to urge all of you, as the citizens of Douglas County, to take all the appropriate precautions to protect yourselves, the ones you love, and help stop the spread of this virus!"
Over the weekend, six new cases (including one presumptive) were reported, bringing the county's total number of COVID cases to 214. Five residents are currently hospitalized due to the virus, one of which is being cared for outside of Douglas County.
Statewide, 208 new cases were reported in Monday's update, bringing the state total to 30,801. There was one reported COVID-related death Sunday, a 73-year-old Marion County woman who had an underlying health condition.
The Douglas Public Health Network is supporting 27 individuals who are currently in isolation.
"We need to take a moment and revisit how we are socializing and protecting ourselves from the spread of this virus," the team said in Sunday's press release. "We were fortunate to have had low weekly numbers over the past five weeks that allowed us to meet local metrics for schools to look at reopening for in-person instruction. With the surge of cases this last week, we are in jeopardy of losing our accrual status of meeting the State’s requirements for that to start happening."
The county's response team stressed the importance of following safety guidelines related to the virus. The statewide uptick in positive tests has already impacted several school districts' ability to hold in-person learning.
The Riddle School District posted via social media Sunday evening that due to the rise in cases in the county, it would not be allowed to open in-person classes for grades 4-12, while K-3 in-person classes would still be permitted. The Oregon Health Authority, Oregon Department of Education and Gov. Kate Brown's office would be meeting Wednesday to determine the next steps for in-person classes for several counties.
Virtual Town Hall
Dr. Dannenhoffer will be hosting a Facebook Live virtual "town hall" meeting Tuesday at 6 p.m. The event will be available through the DPHN's Facebook page.
"The Douglas County Board of Commissioners are deeply saddened...we continue to urge all of you, as the citizens of Douglas County, to take all the appropriate precautions to protect yourselves, the ones you love, and help stop the spread of this virus!"
If indeed true, why did County Commissioner Chris Boice recently hold an anti-mask rally (below link) at the county courthouse?
http://www.nrtoday.com/news/health/coronavirus/nearly-100-attend-freedom-rally-in-roseburg/article_260277b8-733a-5bd1-9102-d2c1ea70c263.html
The Oregon Health Authority publishes a weekly “school metrics” report (below link) that tracks each county’s positive test rate. The school metrics report illustrates two important facts. First, Douglas County’s positive test rate is currently the highest it’s been in the 11 weeks reported.
https://www.oregon.gov/oha/PH/DISEASESCONDITIONS/DISEASESAZ/Emerging%20Respitory%20Infections/Weekly-County-Metrics.pdf
Second, Douglas County’s positive test rate was below 1% for only TWO of the last eleven weeks reported. This is contrary to the September 5 Douglas County COVID-19 Response Team report (below link) which claims Douglas County’s positive test rate was below 1% for FOUR weeks. It is this type of untruthful and misleading information that causes people to mistrust our County Commissioner’s Response Team and increases the potential that more misinformed people will die in our county.
http://douglaspublichealthnetwork.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/09-05-2020-DCCRT-DAILY-UPDATE-COVID-19.pdf
According to our County Board of Commissioners, "We were fortunate to have had low weekly numbers over the past five weeks.”
Douglas County reported 52 cases and 3 deaths over the past five weeks. What in the heck are they talking about?
The Roseburg VA has reported 3 cases over the past 4 days.
https://www.accesstocare.va.gov/Healthcare/COVID19NationalSummary
