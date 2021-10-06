Seven more Douglas County residents have died due to complications related to COVID-19, the county's response team reported Wednesday.
There were five deaths reported to the county Tuesday and two Wednesday, raising the county's death toll to 229 since the start of the pandemic. Four of those who died, ranging from ages 64 to 77, were not vaccinated. The remaining three, all in their 80s, were fully vaccinated.
The county reported 61 new positive and presumptive COVID-19 cases Tuesday and 59 Wednesday. Forty-six county residents were hospitalized with coronavirus symptoms, 27 locally and 19 out of the area, including one who has been transferred out-of-state for specialized care. Of those hospitalized, 43 were reportedly not fully vaccinated.
At CHI Mercy Medical Center, 12 patients were on ventilators as of Wednesday, while eight were receiving non-invasive breathing assistance. There were nine COVID-19-positive patients in the hospital's intensive care unit and two in the progressive care unit. Of all patients currently being cared for at Mercy, 24% are COVID-19 positive cases.
This story will be updated later Wednesday with the Oregon Health Authority's weekly outbreak report.
(4) comments
Douglas County's reporting of 7 Covid deaths today means Douglas County has now passed Jefferson County to become the 4th highest County in Oregon for per capita Covid deaths. Only Harney, Mahleur and Josephine Counties have more per capita deaths than Douglas County’s 204 Covid deaths per 100,000 residents.
Only 3 months ago, Douglas County was in 31st place for most per capita deaths in Oregon. Today we are 4th. Douglas County has over twice as many per capita Covid deaths than the Oregon average.
Douglas County Commissioners must rightfully be feeling the heat from all of the Covid deaths in our County and are grasping for any way to change their “do nothing” narrative.
On September 15, Douglas County Commissioners reported 11 Covid deaths. That same day, those same Commissioners issued a separate press release (below link) announcing Commissioner Boice’s “delivery prowess” for delivering 250,000 face masks donated by companies to outlet centers throughout Douglas County.
https://douglascounty-oregon.us/DocumentCenter/View/20171/09-15-21-Commissioners-Receive-PPE-from-SOWIB
And here we go again. 7 more Covid deaths were reported in Douglas County today. Approximately 1/3 of today's Covid press release reporting those 7 deaths was dedicated to the announcement of yet again another delivery of 50,000 donated face masks to outlet centers throughout Douglas County. But that wasn’t enough. In addition, the Commissioners issued another separate press release (below link) today again patting Commissioner Boice on the back for making sure masks donated by other companies got to County outlet centers.
https://files.constantcontact.com/16459d00701/a80cc383-5d92-4886-b4a6-17e4833c583b.pdf
Douglas County is quickly approaching the distinction of being the Covid death capital of Oregon. And this comes barely 3 months after our Commissioners demanded and were granted Covid restriction control from the Governor on June 30. Our Commissioners were granted control because they claimed to know better than the Governor how to control Covid in Douglas County. That was 145 deaths ago.
There have been 145 deaths since June 30 and the only new action our Commissioners can point to is assisting delivery of masks that were donated by others. And they now have the press releases to prove it.
Cases appear to be decreasing locally, nationally, and internationally (within the developed world). Deaths are a lagging indicator. I've said it before, and I'll say it again: exponential decay is our friend. Keep vaccinating, masking, distancing, and using other appropriate measures until this sucker is crushed. Keep your own R0 near zip.
Let me add: I'm not saying, "This is fine." It is horrible. At this point in time most of those deaths were utterly avoidable; so are almost all of the Covid deaths to come. Things are getting better, but we are a long way from saying, "This is fine," except to express how Hadean these times have been.
https://www.theverge.com/2016/5/5/11592622/this-is-fine-meme-comic
