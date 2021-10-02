Six more Douglas County residents have reportedly died from complications related to coronavirus, according to the Douglas Public Health Network and Douglas County COVID-19 Recovery Team.
While two of the death were reported retroactive to earlier in September, two of the deaths reportedly occurred Wednesday and two more on Thursday. None of the six were vaccinated.
The recovery team also reported 48 new positive and presumptive COVID-19 cases Thursday and 38 such cases Friday. Of the 69 Douglas County residents hospitalized due to the coronavirus, 45 were being cared for locally and 24 out of the area. Of those 69, 60 were reportedly not fully vaccinated.
At CHI Mercy Medical Center, there were 12 COVID-19 patients on ventilators and another eight receiving breathing assistance from continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) machines. Ten coronavirus patients were in the hospital’s intensive care unit while another three were in the progressive care unit.
As of Friday’s report, 34% of all patients at Mercy were dealing with symptoms of the coronavirus.
