The Douglas County COVID-19 Response Team reported six new positive test results in the county as of Saturday, bringing to total of confirmed and presumptive cases in the county to 208.
With Saturday’s report, 25 county residents are currently being supported in isolation, and six are hospitalized.
After Thursday’s spike in cases, the Douglas County COVID-19 Response Team urged county residents not to forget the pandemic’s risk even as it adapts to the impact of the Archie Creek Fire.
“We recognize that our residents, neighbors and friends are incredibly distracted, displaced and reeling from the devastating local wildfires. We are, too,” the team said in a press release Saturday. “But, we cannot lose sight of the fact that we are still in the midst of a global pandemic. We continue to encourage you to stay vigilant in protecting you and your family from contracting or spreading this virus.”
Officials continued to stress the importance of county residents to curb travel, limit social gatherings, stay home if sick, wear masks and practice social distancing.
Epidemiologists for the county continue to identify patients with positive COVID-19 test results who have traveled out of the area, contracted the disease during their visit and brought it back to Douglas County.
Douglas County Public Health Officer Dr. Bob Dannenhoffer will hold a Facebook Live virtual town hall question-and-answer session at 6 p.m. Tuesday on the Douglas Public Health Network Facebook page.
The Oregon Health Authority reported Saturday that COVID-19 had claimed five more lives statewide, raising Oregon’s death toll to 525. Underlying health conditions were reported in each of the five deaths.
The OHA reported 266 new confirmed and presumptive cases, bringing the state total to 30,599.
Patients in isolation who don’t qualify for paid sick leave may be eligible for $120 per day payments for up to 10 days under a state temporary paid leave program. More information is available online at
