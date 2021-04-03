The Douglas County COVID-19 Response Team announced five new positive cases and one new presumptive positive in its Saturday report.
The six new cases Saturday brought the county’s total to 60 since Monday, which is the reporting period the Oregon Health Authority uses to calculate county risk levels and restrictions on certain businesses.
Eight county residents were receiving hospital care as of Saturday, four locally and four outside of Douglas County. Additionally, the county and Douglas Public Health Network were monitoring 130 cases who are presently in isolation and another 271 contacts who are in quarantine.
The state health authority reported 476 new positive and presumptive cases Saturday, as well as six deaths, raising the state’s death toll due to the illness to 2,391. Of those deaths, all were at least 70 years of age or older, with five having confirmed underlying health conditions.
Douglas Public Health Officer Bob Dannenhoffer will be holding a Facebook Live question and answer session Tuesday at 6 p.m. on the Douglas Public Health Network’s Facebook page.
