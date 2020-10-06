The Douglas County COVID-19 Response Team reported three new positive test results on Tuesday.
Among the three new positive tests was one prior presumptive case which returned a positive test result, bringing the county's total of positive COVID-19 cases to 262.
Two Douglas County residents are currently hospitalized due to the coronavirus, one of whom is being cared for outside of the county.
In all, the county has reported 10 new positive cases since Friday. In that same span, 334 tests have come back negative. There are 26 cases in isolation being supported by the Douglas Public Health Network, along with 124 probable contacts who are in self-quarantine.
The Oregon Health Authority reported 301 new presumptive cases, but also reported nine new deaths, raising the state's death toll to 581. While six of those deaths were reported on or after Saturday, three were dated back to Sept. 26 or earlier: a 96-year-old Wasco County woman who passed on Sept. 26, a 91-year-old Multnomah County woman on Sept 2, and a 72-year-old Clackamas County man on Aug. 4.
Seven of the deaths reported underlying health conditions, while two remain under review.
(3) comments
Meanwhile, Trump has done something extraordinarily democratic: https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2020/oct/05/getting-covid-is-the-most-democratic-thing-trump-has-ever-done
Perspective: Douglas County had nearly as many cases in the last week as Douglas County had the first four months when our Commissioners decided to reopen Douglas County in June.
According to the County's website, 332 negative tests have come back since Friday, not 334.
