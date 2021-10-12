The Douglas County COVID-19 Recovery Team reported a total of 62 new positive and presumptive cases of the coronavirus between Saturday and Monday.
There were 23 confirmed positive and one presumptive case reported Saturday, 20 positive cases Sunday and 18 Monday. More notably, there were no COVID-19-related deaths reported in that same three-day period.
As of Monday, 42 Douglas County residents were hospitalized due to the coronavirus, with 26 being cared for locally and 16 outside of the county. Of those 42, the county reports 39 are not fully vaccinated.
“These two milestones tell the story of how swiftly and severely the Delta variant has moved through our communities,” Oregon Health Authority Director Patrick Allen said in Monday’s report. “This is even more heartbreaking because many of these deaths are preventable. COVID-19 vaccines are widely available throughout Oregon.
“My message to Oregonians today is simple: the Delta variant has changed everything. Please, get vaccinated as soon as you can.”
The Oregon Health Authority reported a grim milestone Monday as the state reached 4,000 deaths related to COVID-19. The announcement comes just two months after the state reported its 3,000th coronavirus-related death.
At CHI Mercy Medical Center, five COVID-19 patients are in the intensive care unit and three are in the progressive care unit.
2 MORE Covid DEATHS and 39 cases were reported today in Douglas County by the Oregon Health Authority (below link) , bringing Douglas County's total number of Covid deaths to 238.
https://www.oregon.gov/oha/covid19/Documents/DataReports/Oregon-COVID-19-Update-10-12-2021-FINAL.pdf
A RECORD 82 Covid deaths were reported today by the Oregon Health Authority (below link). This breaks the record of 59 set last Thursday.
67% of Douglas County's healthcare workers were vaccinated on October 4 according to the Oregon Health Authority (below link). That ranks Douglas County 24 out of 36 Oregon counties with Polk County being ranked the highest at 95% of its healthcare workers vaccinated.
https://public.tableau.com/app/profile/oregon.health.authority.covid.19/viz/OregonHealthCareWorkforceCOVID-19VaccineUptake/Dash-Overview?utm_medium=email&utm_source=govdelivery
On April 19, 2021, EVERYONE in the United States aged 16 years and above became eligible for COVID-19 vaccination. The same applies in Oregon. The below table illuminates the politics of vaccination. The 19 Oregon counties with the highest per capita deaths since April 19 when vaccine was made available to everyone all voted for former President Trump. The 5 counties with the lowest per capita deaths since April 19 all voted for President Biden.
Douglas County has the 5th highest per capita deaths since August 19. The four counties with higher per capita deaths all have much smaller populations and have a combined total of 35 deaths compared to Douglas County’s 236 deaths.
---------------------------------------------------------------------------Deaths
------------------------------------Apr 19----Oct 11-----Delta-------Per--------2020
County-------Population---Deaths----Deaths---Deaths---100,000---Election
===========================================================
Harney-------------7,329----------6----------24---------18--------246-------Trump
Wheeler-----------1,366----------1------------4----------3---------220-------Trump
Sherman-----------1,708---------0------------3-----------3--------176--------Trump
Gilliam-------------1,894----------1-----------4-----------3--------158--------Trump
Douglas***----112,251--------65--------236--------171--------152--------Trump
Josephine--------87,487--------62--------188--------126--------144--------Trump
Wallowa-----------7,081----------5----------12-----------7---------99---------Trump
Crook-------------24,404---------19---------43----------24---------98---------Trump
Grant---------------7,176----------4----------11-----------7---------98---------Trump
Coos---------------64,487--------31----------86---------55---------85---------Trump
Tillamook--------26,787----------3----------25---------22---------82---------Trump
Jackson----------220,944------127--------295--------168---------76---------Trump
Jefferson---------24,192--------32----------50----------18---------74---------Trump
Morrow-----------11,603-------15----------23------------8---------69---------Trump
Umatilla----------77,950--------83--------136----------53---------68---------Trump
Klamath----------68,238--------59--------103----------44---------64---------Trump
Union-------------26,835--------24----------41----------17---------63---------Trump
Baker--------------16,006--------14---------22------------8---------50---------Trump
Malheur----------30,571--------58---------73-----------15---------49---------Trump
Clatsop-----------40,224----------8---------27-----------19---------47--------Biden***
Curry--------------22,925----------9---------19-----------10---------44---------Trump
Wasco------------26,682---------28---------39-----------11---------41---------Trump
Marion---------347,818--------299-------432----------133--------38--------Biden***
Lane-------------382,067--------144-------287---------143---------37-------Biden***
Linn--------------129,749---------63-------107-----------44---------34---------Trump
Yamhill----------107,100---------75-------108-----------33---------31---------Trump
Hood River-------23,382---------29--------36-------------7---------30-------Biden***
Polk----------------86,085---------52--------77-----------25---------29---------Trump
Columbia--------52,354---------26--------40------------14---------27---------Trump
Lincoln------------49,962---------20--------33------------13--------26--------Biden***
Lake-----------------7,879----------7----------9-------------2---------25---------Trump
Clackamas-----418,817--------204-------292-----------88---------21-------Biden***
Deschutes-----197,692----------72-------113-----------41---------21-------Biden***
Benton-----------93,053----------18--------30-----------12---------13-------Biden***
Washington---601,592--------229------304-----------75----------12-------Biden***
Multnomah---812,855---------568-----668----------100----------12-------Biden***
