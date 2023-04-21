Douglas County is set to receive a total of $13.5 million in funds from federal Secure Rural Schools programs, according to announcements made Wednesday from U.S. senators Jeff Merkley and Ron Wyden. $6.1 million will come from the U.S. Forest Service and $7.4 million comes from the Bureau of Land Management.
Douglas County commissioner Tim Freeman said the federal funding from Secure Rural Schools is vital for providing county services like public safety and public health, as well as senior and veteran services.
“Almost all other county services rely on a portion of this funding in order to operate,” Freeman said.
Freeman said that as of Thursday, the county has not yet received information or amounts concerning the funding from the Forest Service for this year, which was announced in a press release Wednesday morning from Senator Wyden’s office. The commissioner said that last year, the county received $6.1 million for Title I funds, $575,322 for Title II funds and $503,407 for Title III funds from the USFS.
Funding from Secure Rural Schools is broken into three categories. Title I, the majority of the funding, is to be used for roads and schools, with payments being made from the U.S. Department of Agriculture Forest Service or BLM to each state. States then distribute the payment to all eligible counties, according to the Forest Service’s website.
Title II funds, according to the Forest Service, are to be used on special projects on federal lands. It is retained by the Forest Service or BLM rather than being distributed to the state, allocated to specific projects that have been reviewed and recommended by a local Resource Advisory Committee.
Title III funding, according to the Forest Service, is used for county projects. This includes activities under the Firewise Communities Program, reimbursing the county for search and rescue, emergency services, firefighting and law enforcement patrols, covering training costs and equipment purchases directly related to emergency services, developing and carrying out community wildfire protection plans and providing or expanding access to broadband telecommunications services.
Title III funds require 45-day public comment period before use and eligible counties must first publish in a publication of local record a proposal that describes the intended use of the county funds. The county also must submit the proposal to any Resource Advisory Committee for the participating county.
Freeman said the county will receive $6.8 million in Title I funds, $682,420 in Title II funds and $563,081 in Title III funds from the BLM.
“This funding is extremely important,” Freeman said. “However, this funding is a replacement for historical timber receipts and is a small percentage of what timber receipts once were.”
According to the BLM, counties in Oregon receive payments from based on the amount of Oregon and California Railroad Revested Lands, known as O&C lands, in the county.
The 18 O&C counties receive yearly payments under the O&C Act equal to 50% of receipts from timber harvested on public lands in these counties, according to the BLM website. These payments follow a formula established in the 1937 Oregon and California Lands Act, which authorizes timber receipt-based payments to western Oregon counties.
The Forest Service payments come from the Secure Rural Schools and Community Self-Determination Act in 2000, co-authored by Senator Ron Wyden, according to the senator’s press release.
Originally passed for only fiscal years 2001-2006, the funding, according to senator Wyden’s press release, comes from a portion of Forest Service funds generated through multi-use activities, such as grazing, timber production and special use permits. The funding has since been renewed multiple times, most recently by the 2021 Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, which extended funding from Secure Rural Schools until fiscal year 2023, according to the U.S. Forest Service.
Freeman said that Douglas County’s government services were developed based on the historical funding streams from timber receipts and said that the commissioners are working on moving back to the timber receipts that the county used to receive from federal lands.
“The future of Douglas County government services and Douglas County government is dependent on the responsible management of federal lands that represent over 50% of the land base in Douglas County,” Freeman said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.