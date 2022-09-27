The Improving People’s Access to Community-based Treatment, Supports and Services (IMPACTS) grant program is designed to assist multiple agencies that work together to offer support and services to individuals caught in the loop of recidivism and criminal activity.
Douglas County has been using this system since early in its inception.
“The ultimate goal is to help these individuals become stable, which breaks the cycle of recidivism.” Said Melissa McRobbie-Toll, former Douglas County program and partnerships coordinator. “These individuals are typically difficult to reach and engage, but the care team has had some tremendous successes so far.”
The program was appropriated $10 million through 2019-2021 to fund programs operated by Oregon’s counties and federally recognized Tribes that provide support and services to a target population of individuals with frequent criminal justice and emergency services involvement.
“IMPACTS services are specific to the individual’s needs. Adapt care teams attempt to connect with cohort members either while incarcerated, hospitalized or out in the community,” said Cheryl McDonald, program director for Adapt’s crisis team. “Cohort members are asked to identify their unique barriers to stability and care teams are then able to assist them with services that can reduce barriers to stability.”
This grant was recently reapproved for the 2022/24 biennium for $1.9 million. Additions in the new biennium include an expansion of the care team for Adapt, the purchase/renovation of a motel to serve as temporary housing for Adapt, adding an Adapt therapist to be embedded at Mercy Medical Center and funding the data work by Umpqua Health Management.
“The key ingredients to success have been meeting the person where they’re at; letting the individual tell the care team what their needs are, and listening and responding to those unique needs and giving someone the sense, they are cared about,” said Douglas County Commissioner Chris Boice.
The IMPACTS program is not only helping individuals in the community to break cycles by recognizing patterns, but it is also saving money and providing valuable information.
“Services can include transportation, connection to community services, connection to medical or other healthcare services, connection to employment resources, assistance with budgeting, housing applications and financial services,” said McDonald.
The IMPACTS program allows the care team to provide client-centered services that can dramatically increase the individual’s overall stability over time, reducing the frequency of incarcerations and hospitalizations. At the Aug. 31 board of commissioners meeting, the county entered into a one-year agreement to allow Umpqua Health to set up an automatic jail-data feed for its IMPACTS data dashboard.
“One person’s Emergency Department usage has dropped from 119 visits to no visits since December 2021. You can see the Jail/ED usage literally drop off on Umpqua Health’s data dashboards,” said McRobbie-Toll. "It is also possible to calculate cost savings based on the per-day jail bed cost and the hospital/health care costs before and after engagement. The data shows that programs not only benefit the individual but save substantial taxpayer dollars and hospital costs.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.