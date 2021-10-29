Douglas County's traveling COVID-19 testing and vaccination clinic will be setting up shop in Reedsport beginning Tuesday.
The drive-thru clinic will be located at 680 Fir Ave., adjacent to the Douglas County Courthouse Annex through Nov. 7. The clinic will be open from 11 a.m.-6 p.m. each day.
There is no preregistration required for the clinic, which will provide its services to anyone ages 12 or older. Those ages 12-14 will require written consent from a parent or guardian to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. First and second doses of both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines and the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine are available.
The clinic does not provide a COVID-19 rapid test, but will offer a PCR test, with results returned within three to four business days.
More information about the traveling clinic is available by calling the Douglas County COVID-19 Hotline at 541-464-6550.
The Douglas County COVID-19 Response Team reported 46 new and presumptive cases Thursday and 25 new positive tests Friday.
Two more county residents — an 89-year-old woman and 70-year-old man — have died as a result of the coronavirus, raising the county's death toll to 255. Neither had been vaccinated.
There were 31 county residents hospitalized with COVID-19 symptoms, 20 locally and 11 out of the area. At CHI Mercy Medical Center, there were just two coronavirus patients in the intensive care unit while the progressive care unit remained empty. Of all patients being cared for at Mercy, 10% were being treated for COVID-19 complications.
Today’s County Commissioner press release (below link) claimed, “the traveling COVID-19 vaccine clinic administered over 300 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, as well as over 200 flu vaccines. We wanted to extend our many thanks to the crew that spent 12 days in Douglas County.”
I received my Covid booster at this traveling clinic. While there, I was told by two different clinic workers that few people were getting vaccinated or their boosters. They said the majority of people wanted flu shots or Covid tests, which contradicts the County Commissioner’s press release claiming exactly the opposite.
https://files.constantcontact.com/16459d00701/cbe06b39-6b76-40f3-90d9-e8db14dda3a2.pdf
According to the News-Review:
“At CHI Mercy Medical Center, there were just two coronavirus patients in the intensive care unit while the progressive care unit remained empty. Of all patients being cared for at Mercy, 10% were being treated for COVID-19 complications.”
What the News-Review did NOT report is 6 of the last 7 Douglas County Covid deaths occurred at Mercy Medical center according to the Oregon Health Authority Daily Report (below link). The lone person who did not die at Mercy Medical Center was a 96 year old woman who died in her residence.
https://content.govdelivery.com/accounts/ORDHS/bulletins/2f9d841
