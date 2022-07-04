A Roseburg couple and their dog were able to safely escape an early Monday morning fire which engulfed the garage of their home.
Douglas County Fire District No. 2 and the Winston-Dillard Fire District were dispatch at 12:35 a.m. to multiple reports of a garage fire in the 4000 block of Hanna Street in Green, mere blocks from Sunnyslope Elementary School.
The first crew from District No. 2 arrived to find that the couple who lived in the home were able to escape through a back entrance, thanks in part to their small dog alerting them to the fire shortly after midnight Monday morning.
An aggressive initial attack by firefighters helped knock down the fire in the garage, and crews remained on scene to mop up and make sure the fire was fully extinguished.
The cause of the fire is believed to be due to discarded fireworks which were being stored in the garage after being used earlier that evening, according to a release from District No. 2.
A total of 14 firefighters from Douglas County Fire District No. 2 and Winston-Dillard responded with four engines and a command vehicle.
Fire District No. 2 recommends that those wishing to set off their own fireworks have a bucket of water and a fire extinguisher nearby when fireworks are being used.
