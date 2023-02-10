SALEM — Court Boice resigned from his job as Curry County Commissioner at 10:59 a.m. Thursday and was sworn in as the new Oregon House Representative for District 1 just a minute later.
“My family has been living, working, and serving in this area for over 60 years," said Boice, a Republican from Gold Beach. "I believe my career has prepared me to be a strong advocate for the issues impacting my district from housing and homelessness, to education, to Oregon’s fishing and timber industries. I am truly honored to represent the constituents of House District 1.”
Boice was selected as the new Representative by the Douglas, Curry and Coos county commissioners after David Brock Smith took on his new position in the State Senate. Brock Smith was appointed to the Senate position vacated when Dallas Heard retired.
“In serving during the 82nd Legislative Session, I look forward to finding common solutions for Oregon issues, especially in regard to the rural-urban divide,” Boice said. “I believe I’ll do my part to help close those gaps bringing various interests in Oregon together.”
House Republican Leader Vikki Breese-Iverson (R-Prineville) said, "I am excited to welcome State Representative Court Boice to the legislature and to the House Republican Caucus. I have full confidence that Representative Boice will serve his district well. I look forward to having his knowledge and experience in the building."
Boice served as a Curry County commissioner since 2017 and has a history of working with the community, wildfire safety, law enforcement and Veterans’ issues to name a few of his areas of involvement.
As the representative for House District 1 Boice will represent the communities in Coos, Douglas and Curry Counties, including larger towns like Winston, Coquille, Myrtle Point and Gold Beach.
“I think the county commissioner and the (Precinct Committee Persons) made a great choice in selecting Court Boice" said State Representative Virgle Osborne (R-Roseburg). "He has the experience and the political knowledge to represent his district well”
Curry County will start the process of looking for a new county commissioner position soon.
Sam Temple is a reporter for The News-Review. He can be reached at stemple@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4217.
