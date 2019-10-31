Because of a new indictment against a Josephine County man already serving a 12½ year prison term for sexually abusing a minor in Josephine County, he now faces up to 68 charges in Douglas County.
Defense attorney Erik Swallow, representing 52-year-old Otis Darrell Huey of Grants Pass, filed a motion that the charges weren’t filed properly, and Wednesday the Douglas County District Attorney’s office refiled the indictment in Judge Kathleen Johnson’s circuit courtroom. Before the new indictment, Huey had faced 24 charges in connection with child sex abuse.
The charges include unlawful sexual penetration, attempt to commit a class B felony and 66 counts of sexual abuse in the first degree.
The case went back to a grand jury and the extra charges were added for incidents that happened in Douglas County between June 1, 2005, through Nov. 15, 2007, against victims under the age of 14.
Huey was arraigned on the new indictment Wednesday morning, and Judge Johnson set a court date for Nov. 14.
The defense will determine if it wants to file a further motion against the charges and during the new court date may enter a plea.
Swallow said bail was set at $50,000 even though Huey is serving the sentence for a conviction out of Josephine County last spring.
“The whole purpose of that is so that he’s held here locally instead of being transported to the Department of Corrections,” Swallow said.
Huey, who was convicted in California 18 years ago for lewd acts upon a child, is serving his sentence in the Oregon State Penitentiary for the May 30 conviction for committing multiple sex crimes against a minor in Josephine County.
