A Douglas County judge has denied an appeal by a Roseburg man to reduce his sentence on a conviction of multiple counts involving child sexual abuse.
Ty William Thomas Adams, 35, pleaded guilty in August 2015 to 10 counts of encouraging first-dgree child sexual abuse, nine counts of second-degree encouraging child sexual abuse and felon in possession of a firearm. He was sentenced by Judge Frances Burge to 124 months in prison.
But in October 2019, Adams filed a motion on his own behalf asking the court to modify an erroneous term in judgement. Adams appeared in court on his own behalf by telephone from the Oregon Department of Corrections in Salem on Monday to argue for the change that could have significantly cut down his sentence.
Adams claimed in his motion that the total of the sentences is in violation of the Oregon law regarding consecutive and concurrent sentences.
“The court retains the jurisdiction and duty to correct four erroneous dangerous offender terms in the defendants’s judgement,” Adams said in the motion.
He claimed all of his convictions arose out of a single criminal episode.
Elijah Michalowski, assistant attorney general in the Oregon Department of Justice argued in court that the Appeals Court had already heard the case so it was no longer a Douglas County case.
Burge ruled that Adams had already gone through the appeal process and the decision was upheld by the appellate court.
“I agree I don’t have jurisdiction,” Burge said. “But if I did I would have denied the appeal.”
The arrest affidavit said Adams committed the crimes on Jan. 21, 2015 in Winston and that Adams had unlawfully duplicated, published, disseminated, exchanged and displayed a visual recording of sexually explicit conduct involving a child multiple times.
Adams is scheduled for release from Oregon State Corrections on Dec. 25, 2025.
