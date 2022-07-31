Johnnie Armstrong was sentenced to 12 years and 11 months of prison on Friday for the attempted murder and assault of James Strayer.
Strayer did not attend the meeting, although Judge Kathleen Johnson said he was notified of the sentencing hearing.
Armstrong, 63, was found guilty of first degree assault and attempted murder with a firearm. He will be eligible for parole after three years.
Shortly before noon on August 1, 2021, several people called 911 to alert authorities that someone had been shot in the 4000-block of Southwest Grange Road, and a male in the area was burying items in the ground.
Armstrong admitted to burying a weapon and led officers to the pistol.
Strayer had to be taken to CHI Mercy Medical Center and police was informed that the bullet nicked his heart and had to have surgery, according to the probable cause affidavit.
Strayer had been sitting inside his trailer with his girlfriend Deloris Armstrong, Johnnie Armstrong's ex-wife, when he noticed Johnnie Armstrong approaching with a gun in his hand. Armstrong was yelling and started coming into the trailer, and then shot Strayer.
Strayer hit Armstrong in the head with a glass pitcher in response, which left Armstrong stunned and he then left the trailer. A short time later Armstrong returned.
Strayer told police at the time, "John was jealous and angry because Deloris left him again," according to court records.
Armstrong was arrested on five charges. The other three charges — burglary, unlawful use of a weapon and criminal mischief — were dismissed.
The state was granted 30 days to submit a restitution, to compensate the victim for losses suffered due to the crime, followed by 15 days for the defense to object.
Nika Bartoo-Smith is a Snowden Intern for The News-Review, she can be reached at nsmith@nrtoday.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.