Douglas County Circuit Court Judge Robert B. Johnson issued an arrest warrant for Tyrone Curtis Powell after he failed to appear for a hearing scheduled Wednesday.
Powell's attorney, Gina Marie Stewart, told the court at the 8:30 a.m. hearing that Powell — being transported from the Portland area by caregivers — was stuck in traffic and unable to attend the hearing in person.
Senior Deputy District Attorney Allison Eichmann asked the court to issue a warrant for Powell's arrest in a case which has been ongoing since his arrest in February 2021. Eichmann requested the warrant if Powell was unable to appear before the court by 9:30 a.m., but Johnson extended the timeline to noon Wednesday before issuing the warrant.
A four-day trial for Powell most recently scheduled for Oct. 4 has been placed on permanent hold. It has been nearly 22 months since Powell was arrested on charges of aggravated theft and other charges in February 2021. Powell, who at the time went by the name John Paul Hope, was accused of swindling 30 acres of an Elkton woman’s land.
The victim in that case, Janet Grosz, was awarded $150,000 in a civil lawsuit against Hope and Impossible Roads Foundation in August 2021.
Powell has been non-communicative both in court hearings and with his representation inside and outside the courtroom. Stewart filed a motion Monday for a hearing to determine Powell's fitness to stand trial.
The Oregon State Hospital, in a report of its evaluation of Powell’s mental state released in February, claimed that Powell was “malingering.” Portland-based Dr. Soroush Mohandessi, MD., a forensic psychiatry specialist, diagnosed Powell with Creutzfeldt-Jakob Disease, according to court documents. Also known as subacute spongiform encephalopathy, Creutzfeldt-Jakob is considered an invariably fatal disease which attacks brain tissue.
No further hearings for Powell had been scheduled as of Thursday morning.
Donovan Brink is a reporter for The News-Review. He can be reached at dbrink@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4219.
