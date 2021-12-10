The attorney for Tyrone Powell, who authorities say is a con artist who stole 30 acres from an Elkton woman, has filed a motion requesting a hearing to determine if Powell is mentally fit to stand trial.
Powell’s court-appointed Roseburg attorney, Gina Marie Stewart, filed the motion Wednesday in Douglas County Circuit Court.
“The defendant is non-communicative with us and the court. We are seeking an evaluation,” Stewart wrote in her motion. She also said that Powell is unable to understand the nature of the proceedings against him, assist and cooperate with his attorneys or participate in his own defense.
Stewart said she needs about 15 minutes in court to present oral arguments and evidence to show that Powell is unfit to stand trial. A hearing had already been set for Dec. 15 before Judge William Marshall.
There have already been two hearings this month in the case. At both hearings — held on Dec. 1 and Dec. 7 — Powell appeared via video from the Douglas County Jail, where he is lodged. Both times Powell laid in a bed in the jail, with a blanket over him and his back to the camera. He did not respond to Marshall’s questions in either hearing.
Powell, 41, was arrested on Feb. 26 and charged with five felonies, including aggravated theft, identity theft and perjury, in connection with the purported theft of 30 acres in Elkton from a woman named Janet Grosz. He also faced a misdemeanor charge of initiating a false report.
On March 31, Powell was released from jail without having to pay bail after signing a one-page conditional release agreement in which he agreed to “seek immediate medical treatment.” Under the agreement, Powell also agreed to appear in court when directed.
He had made several court appearances since then, each time appearing in a wheelchair with an oxygen tank to help him breathe. The rare times he spoke it was in a child-like whisper, his words difficult to hear or understand.
An initial trial date was set for July, but that was postponed to give Stewart more time to prepare, including bringing a witness down from Alaska.
A second trial date was set for Dec. 7. But on Nov. 15, Powell did not show up for a pre-trial hearing and Marshall issued a warrant for his arrest. Powell was arrested in Portland on Nov. 23 and transported to the Douglas County Jail, with bail set at $500,000.
Two more charges — felony and misdemeanor failure to appear — were added for missing the hearing.
People who know Powell, as well as law enforcement officers who have investigated him, say he is a skilled manipulator who often fakes illness to win people over and get out of trouble.
Authorities say Powell used his guile and faked having cancer to steal 30 acres of land in Elkton from Grosz, 67.
Grosz said when she met Powell in 2019, he went by the name John Paul Hope. He told her about his plans to create a place where disabled veterans could live in dignity. Grosz agreed to give him 3 acres of her 55-acre ranch in Elkton for his plan to build housing for those veterans.
But authorities now say that nothing Powell said was truthful. The veterans housing project he proposed was fiction and instead of using 3 acres of Grosz’s ranch he forged documents and took possession of 30 acres, authorities said.
Powell has been swindling individuals and corporations for years, those authorities said, often through phony nonprofit organizations he claimed to run. He operated at least a half-dozen fraudulent nonprofit organizations under such names as “The Missing Piece Foundation,” “True Story World,” and “Love,” authorities said.
Those fake nonprofits accepted donations from individuals and corporations, but Powell either kept, discarded or sold them, police said.
(1) comment
He is a con man. I hope the judge sees through his continuing con like shenanigans
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.