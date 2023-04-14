In addition to facing two counts of first-degree murder, Savino David Desantiago is now facing a second-degree assault charge and $1 million bail after he reportedly punched his defense attorney Thursday.
During arraignment Friday afternoon, Douglas County District Attorney Rick Wesenberg said the alleged assault began moments after opening arguments began in Desantiago's double murder trial.
Wesenberg told Circuit Court Judge Jason Baker that jury selection had completed at approximately 12:30 p.m. Thursday, at which time Judge Ann Marie Simmons paused the proceedings for a lunch break. The court reconvened at 2 p.m. Thursday and Simmons read her instructions to the 12-person jury and then Chief Deputy District Attorney Allison Eichmann approached the jury for her opening argument.
Wesenberg said that with all eyes focused Eichmann and the jury, Desantiago "sucker punched" his defense attorney Donald L. Scales.
Desantiago, 37, was present during Friday's arraignment from the Douglas County Jail, interrupting multiple times as Wesenberg made his bail argument to Baker.
Desantiago had written multiple letters to Simmons' court asking for Scales' removal from his murder case, citing an "irreparable breakdown of communication."
Desantiago's brother, Gilbert Lucero, told The News-Review on Friday that tensions between Desantiago and Scales reached a breaking point when Scales reportedly refused to seat a Latino as part of the 12-person jury.
"I'm not sure if that's what fired (Desantiago) off, but that was what fired me off," Lucero said. "I don't know if he wasn't for my brother or just had no hope for the case.
"The conversation I had with (Scales) Tuesday, he was pretty much pitching down my throat that he was guilty. Anything I got from him, it might as well have been the DA talking to me."
The next hearing for Desantiago's assault charge is scheduled for 9:15 a.m. April 21 before Judge Steven Hoddle. All further proceedings in Desantiago's murder trial have been indefinitely postponed.
Donovan Brink is a reporter for The News-Review. He can be reached at dbrink@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4219.
