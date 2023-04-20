Carlos Reyes Bernal Jr. will be in Douglas County Circuit Court on Tuesday morning for a change-of-plea hearing for attempted murder and other charges stemming from a November shootout with law enforcement in Green.
Bernal, 49, is facing seven counts of attempting to commit aggravated murder as well as a multitude of other Measure 11 crimes after he exchanged gunfire with multiple officers following a pursuit which ultimately ended on Rolling Hills Road, where he also is alleged to have broken into a home and taken two of its occupants hostage.
Bernal pleaded not guilty to all charges in November 2022. A trial was scheduled to take place in June.
The change-of-plea hearing will be heard before Circuit Court Judge George W. Ambrosini at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday in Room 304 in the Douglas County Courthouse.
A guilty plea or conviction of attempted/aggravated murder carries a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years in prison under Oregon's Measure 11 sentencing guidelines.
Late in the evening of Nov. 5, Douglas County Sheriff's Office deputies attempted a traffic stop on a vehicle in which Bernal Jr. was a passenger. The pursuit led throughout the Lookingglass area before ultimately coming to a stop on Rolling Hills after spike strips were successfully deployed. Court documents indicated that Bernal Jr. fled the vehicle on foot and opened fire on the pursuing deputies.
He then reportedly broke into a nearby home and took two people hostage, a minor child and their grandmother.
Bernal Jr. was struck by police fire and, upon being taken into custody in the early morning hours of Nov. 6, was transported to CHI Mercy Medical Center for treatment before being lodged in the Douglas County Jail. The woman whose home he sought shelter in also required medical treatment for a gunshot wound.
Donovan Brink is a reporter for The News-Review. He can be reached at dbrink@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4219.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.