Carlos Reyes Bernal Jr. could face up to more than 160 years in prison after entering guilty pleas Wednesday to seven counts of first-degree attempted murder and one count of second-degree attempted murder in Douglas County Circuit Court.
Each attempted murder charge carries a maximum sentence of 20 years and a mandatory minimum of 90 months under Oregon's Measure 11 sentencing guidelines. Bernal also pled guilty to kidnapping in the first degree, which also carries a maximum sentence of 20 years, as well as one count of unlawful use of a firearm.
Bernal is scheduled to receive his sentence from Douglas County Circuit Court Judge George W. Ambrosini at 8:15 a.m. May 25.
Prior to entering his pleas, Bernal's attorney, Michael Bertholf, and Chief Deputy District Attorney Allison Eichmann were called to Ambrosini's chambers. As Bernal waited, flanked by a corrections deputy, he looked over his right shoulder to wink and smile at his mother Norma Bernal.
When Ambrosini took the bench, Bernal stood, hands clasped behind his back and entered guilty pleas to all 10 charges read by the judge. Bernal later told the judge that he understood the potential consequences of each of his guilty pleas.
Late in the evening of Nov. 5, 2022, Douglas County Sheriff’s Office deputies attempted a traffic stop on a vehicle in which Bernal was a passenger. The pursuit led throughout the Lookingglass and Green areas. The pursuit ultimately come to a stop on Rolling Hills Road after spike strips were successfully deployed. Court documents indicated that Bernal fled the vehicle on foot and opened fire on the pursuing deputies.
He then allegedly broke into a nearby home and took two people hostage, a minor child and their grandmother.
Bernal and one of his hostages in the Bunting Court home were struck by gunfire. A bullet was also allegedly lodged in the ballistic shield of a SWAT team member before Bernal was taken into custody.
Donovan Brink is a reporter for The News-Review. He can be reached at dbrink@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4219.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.